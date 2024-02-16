What Is Imitation Crab Meat? Is the Crab Substitute Vegan?

If you've had a grocery store California roll or mixed seafood salad, you've probably eaten imitation crab meat. But what is imitation crab, exactly?
Imitation crab meat is a crab stand-in made from processed fish meat. Real crab meat can be very expensive, so restaurant chefs and home cooks often use imitation crab to mimic the flavor, color and texture of fresh crab meat without the high price tag.
Invented in Japan in 1975, surimi, as it's known in Japanese, has become popular around the world.
You can find imitation crab in the refrigerated or frozen section of grocery stores labeled "crab sticks" or "surimi seafood."
No, imitation crab is precooked, so you can add it to cold dishes without additional cooking. You can also serve it hot in dishes like crab cakes.
Imitation crab meat is primarily made from surimi, a minced fish paste with an elastic consistency, kind of like the fish version of a hot dog. So, while imitation crab isn't real crab meat, it is real seafood and, therefore, not vegan.
Depending on the manufacturer, imitation crab products may contain:
Restaurant menus don't often advertise their use of imitation crab, but, due to the high price of real crab meat, you can assume any crab dish that doesn't specifically mention the species of crab (such as snow crab or Dungeness crab) uses imitation crab.
You can find imitation crab in dishes like:
