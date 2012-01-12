Whiten Teeth With Strawberries

" " Medioimages/Photodisc/Getty Images DCL

We all seem to want whiter teeth. Teeth cannot seem to get white enough for us. There is a great, big market out there for whitening strips and dental procedures which promise a more alabaster smile. Some of the procedures and strips are successful at providing an ivory grin.

But whitening strips are not regulated by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and do not undergo the rigorous testing that drugs and medicines do. Some worry that the strips strip enamel from teeth, although they seem relatively safe if used correctly.

Still, whitening strips generate a lot of garbage and concern to do something that can be done naturally with organic, garden-grown strawberries.You might say, "Strawberries are too tasty and sweet to be any good for your teeth." Yes. It does seem counter intuitive, but strawberries contain a whole lot of malic acid, a tooth-whitening agent.

Strawberries also contain natural sugar, so if you do end up whitening with strawberries, you'll need to brush afterward.