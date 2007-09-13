45 Common Foods and the Number of Calories They Contain

" " A medium-sized apple contains about 72 calories. See more apple pictures. ©iStockphoto.com/Michael Krinke

Despite what you hear from the purveyors of trendy fad diets, specialty diet foods, and expensive weight-loss programs, there is no secret to dropping pounds. You simply need to use more calories than you consume.

To put things into perspective, here are the calorie counts for some typical foods -- keep in mind that the exact number of calories can vary.

Advertisement

Food: Calories

1. Apple, medium: 72

2. Bagel: 289

3. Banana, medium: 105

4. Beer (regular, 12 ounces): 153

5. Bread (one slice, wheat or white): 66

6. Butter (salted, 1 tablespoon): 102

7. Carrots (raw, 1 cup): 52

8. Cheddar cheese (1 slice): 113

9. Chicken breast (boneless, skinless, roasted, 3 ounces): 142

10. Chili with beans (canned, 1 cup): 287

11. Chocolate chip cookie (from packaged dough): 59

12. Coffee (regular, brewed from grounds, black): 2

13. Cola (12 ounces): 136

14. Corn (canned, sweet yellow whole kernel, drained, 1 cup): 180

15. Egg (large, scrambled): 102

16. Graham cracker (plain, honey, or cinnamon): 59

17. Granola bar (chewy, with raisins, 1.5-ounce bar): 193

18. Green beans (canned, drained, 1 cup): 40

19. Ground beef patty 193 (15 percent fat, 4 ounces, pan-broiled):

20. Hot dog (beef and pork): 137

21. Ice cream (vanilla, 4 ounces): 145

22. Jelly doughnut: 289

23. Ketchup (1 tablespoon): 15

24. Milk (2 percent milk fat, 8 ounces): 122

25. Mixed nuts (dry roasted, with peanuts, salted, 1 ounce): 168

26. Mustard, yellow (2 teaspoons): 6

27. Oatmeal (plain, cooked in water without salt, 1 cup): 147

28. Orange juice (frozen concentrate, made with water, 8 ounces): 112

29. Peanut butter (creamy, 2 tablespoons): 180

30. Pizza (pepperoni, regular crust, one slice): 298

31. Pork chop (center rib, boneless, broiled, 3 ounces): 221

32. Potato, medium (baked, including skin): 161

33. Potato chips (plain, salted, 1 ounce): 155

34. Pretzels (hard, plain, salted, 1 ounce): 108

35. Raisins (1.5 ounces): 130

36. Ranch salad dressing (2 tablespoons): 146

37. Red wine (cabernet sauvignon, 5 ounces): 123

38. Rice (white, long grain, cooked, 1 cup): 205

39. Salsa (4 ounces): 35

40. Shrimp (cooked under moist heat, 3 ounces): 84

41. Spaghetti (cooked, enriched, without added salt, 1 cup): 221

42. Spaghetti sauce (marinara, ready to serve, 4 ounces): 92

43. Tuna (light, canned in water, drained, 3 ounces): 100

44. White wine (sauvignon blanc, 5 ounces): 121

45. Yellow cake with chocolate frosting (one piece): 243

Source: USDA National Nutrient Database for Standard Reference, Release 19 (2006)

CONTRIBUTING WRITERS:

Helen Davies, Marjorie Dorfman, Mary Fons, Deborah Hawkins, Martin Hintz, Linnea Lundgren, David Priess, Julia Clark Robinson, Paul Seaburn, Heidi Stevens, and Steve Theunissen

Advertisement

Originally Published: Sep 13, 2007