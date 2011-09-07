Top 5 Pasta Dishes That Will Make Your Mouth Feel Good

Pasta is not only delicious, but versatile, easy and economical. Need one more reason to indulge? It's good for your oral health, too! Soft and easy to chew, pasta dishes are perfect if you're experiencing irritation from having a cavity filled, a molar pulled or a root canal. Patients undergoing treatment for oral cancer will also find that pasta dishes are easy to chew and digest.

Pasta dishes are an excellent way to introduce other foods into your diet that promote good oral health. Good nutrition is essential for healthy teeth and gums, and even helps prevent the development of periodontal (or gum) disease. So add vegetables, fruits, cheese and protein to your bowl of pasta, and watch the health benefits multiply!

Remember to use some caution when choosing pasta sauces. If your mouth is sore, or you've been diagnosed with an inflammatory condition like lichen planus, avoid pastas with spicy diablo sauces or acidic lemon infusions.

Read on to learn more about five pasta dishes that are good for your mouth. No matter what dish you choose, don't forget to brush after every meal to keep your teeth and gums healthy.