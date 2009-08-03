10 Ways to Spice Up Your Pasta

" " If you want a literal spice, peppers will go a long way. Michael Smith/Contributer/Getty Images News

If you're looking to literally spice up your pasta, look no further than peppers to do the trick. Roasted peppers are a common ingredient in Italian cooking and perfect for a sauce-free pasta. Take some red, yellow and orange bell peppers and place them on your grill. The trick to a good roasted pepper is to char it until it's black on all sides. As soon as you have what looks like a burned pepper, remove it from the grill, place it in a plastic bag or container and seal it shut. Let the pepper sit in there for about 20 minutes, and then take it out. The charred skin should come off very easily at this point, and you'll be left with a soft pepper with all the roasted flavor from your grill. Just add these peppers to your pasta along with some Italian spices and olive oil and you're finished -- no heavy sauces involved and plenty of flavor.