10 Ways to Spice Up Your Pasta

Pasta is a great base to use for a main dinner dish or for a light lunchtime salad. One of the great things about pasta is that it comes in so many varieties. From the ultra thin angel hair pasta nest to the fun bow-tie farfalle, you can bet there's a pasta just right for any dish. Noodle type pastas are great for Italian dinner recipes. Shorter shaped pastas like farfalle, fusilli, rotini and shells are good to use cold in vegetable-based summer salads. When it comes to choosing your pasta, mix it up. Try out different varieties with a range of ingredients to find out which pasta you like best in a given scenario. You can mix and match until you find a winning combination, and here are some techniques and recipes to try along the way.
