5 Things You Didn't Know About Pizza

The story goes that pizza became famous outside of Naples in 1889 when a local baker named Raffaele Esposito created three pizzas for Queen Margherita who, along with her husband King Umberto I, was on a tour of Italy. The queen loved the version that had tomato, basil and mozzarella cheese — and just happened to match the colors of the Italian flag. So much so, Esposito named the pizza after her. (You can still get pizza Margherita today at the pizzeria in Naples where it was created, which is now called Pizzeria Brandi.)

" " Neapolitan pizza makers pose with a pizza celebrating the UNESCO decision to make the art of Neapolitan 'Pizzaiuolo' (pizza-making) an 'intangible heritage', on Dec. 7, 2017 outside the Pizzeria Brandi in Naples. TIZIANA FABI/AFP/Getty Images

Only problem is, the story is not true. Pizza historian (now, there's a job) Scott Wiener points out that Italy was unified in name only in 1889 so it was unlikely any Neapolitan baker would want to celebrate "the Northern conquerors." Further, the letter of gratitude for the pizza from the royal household that Pizzeria Brandi displays appears to be a fake and may just have been a marketing ploy.