Food and Culture Facts

Food & Culture deals with how we perceive food in our daily lives and how it can affect us in both positive and negative ways.

Learn More

The French Baguette Receives UNESCO World Heritage Status
The French Baguette Receives UNESCO World Heritage Status

The baguette is the most popular kind of bread eaten in France. So it only makes sense UNESCO would protect it as an iconic part of its cultural heritage.

By Patty Rasmussen

General Mills Resurrects 4 Classic Monster Cereals
General Mills Resurrects 4 Classic Monster Cereals

Franken Berry, Count Chocula and Boo-Berry have been resurrected just in time for Halloween. And Frute Brute joins them on the shelves for the first time in nearly a decade.

By Jeremy Glass

Would You Eat Casu Marzu, the Illegal Cheese With Maggots?
Would You Eat Casu Marzu, the Illegal Cheese With Maggots?

Casu marzu has been called the most dangerous cheese in the world. But Sardinians have been eating it for centuries, so why is it banned and is it really so bad?

By Lauren David

Advertisement

Hass History: How Mexican Avocados Came to Rule the U.S.
Hass History: How Mexican Avocados Came to Rule the U.S.

America just can't do without Mexican avocados. And the Mexican cartels want a piece of the pie.

By Jeffrey Miller

In the Caribbean, It's Not Christmas Without Black Cake
In the Caribbean, It's Not Christmas Without Black Cake

Even if you think you hate fruitcake, a taste of Caribbean black cake could go a long way toward changing your mind. Let's dive into its rich and delicious history.

By Dave Roos

How Cup Noodles Became an Instant Hit in America
How Cup Noodles Became an Instant Hit in America

You might have survived off ramen noodles in your 20s. Certainly you've had them at some point in your life. But have you ever considered how Cup Noodle made its way to the U.S.?

By Alisa Freedman

Chez Panisse Hits Rare Restaurant Milestone: 50 Years in the Biz
Chez Panisse Hits Rare Restaurant Milestone: 50 Years in the Biz

The café Alice Waters opened in Berkeley, California, in 1971 launched California cuisine and the farm-to-table movement. Fifty years later Chez Panisse is still one of America's most influential restaurants.

By Paul Freedman

Advertisement

'International' Foods Invented In the U.S.A. Quiz
'International' Foods Invented In the U.S.A. Quiz

Some of your favorite "international" foods might not have roots outside of America. Instead, they may have been created in the good old U.S.A. Think you know which dishes were first cooked where?

By Alia Hoyt

Chawanmushi, Haggis, Filmjölk: It's What's for Breakfast Around the World
Chawanmushi, Haggis, Filmjölk: It's What's for Breakfast Around the World

Ah, food. It's different all over the world, and what's strange to you is totally mundane to someone else. Come along as we discover some interesting breakfast options from around the globe.

By Jeremy Glass

From Books to Beans: Public Libraries Pitch in to Distribute Food
From Books to Beans: Public Libraries Pitch in to Distribute Food

In a country with a radically altered economic landscape due to the COVID-19 pandemic, public libraries across the nation are partnering with local food banks help keep hunger at bay.

By Noah Lenstra

Who Will Be Crowned Winner of the Fried Chicken Sandwich Wars?
Who Will Be Crowned Winner of the Fried Chicken Sandwich Wars?

The already heated chicken sandwich wars just keeps getting hotter. Will a winner ever emerge in this fast food fight?

By Jeremy Glass

Advertisement

Flying Jacob: Sweden's Chicken, Banana and Whipped Cream Casserole
Flying Jacob: Sweden's Chicken, Banana and Whipped Cream Casserole

This banana chicken casserole defined Swedish cuisine in the 1970s and is still a beloved classic today.

By Jeremy Glass

Banned in the U.S.A: 8 Foods You Can't Eat in America
Banned in the U.S.A: 8 Foods You Can't Eat in America

These eight foods are banned in at least some, if not all, of the states in America. Have you tried any of them?

By Alia Hoyt

Aspic: There's Just Something About That Jiggle
Aspic: There's Just Something About That Jiggle

Aspic might not be the most crave-worthy of culinary creations, but it does inspire a sort of cultlike devotion among ardent supporters.

By Katy Spratte Joyce

4 Ways to Combat Cooking Fatigue
4 Ways to Combat Cooking Fatigue

Tired of cooking every meal at home every day? We get it. And are here with ways to make dinnertime simple again.

By Sharise Cunningham

Advertisement

Are Tomahawk Steaks Just Glorified Bone-in Ribeyes?
Are Tomahawk Steaks Just Glorified Bone-in Ribeyes?

These steaks are touted as some of the best you can buy. They're expensive — and huge. But are they worth the high price tag?

By Muriel Vega

Natto Is One of Japan's Funkiest Fermented Foods
Natto Is One of Japan's Funkiest Fermented Foods

It's slimy, stringy and even quite pungent, but natto is also chock full of nutrients. So what is this superfood that's been a staple in Japan for thousands of years?

By Stephanie Vermillion

Why Boudin Is Cajun Country's Most Famous Sausage
Why Boudin Is Cajun Country's Most Famous Sausage

Food writer Calvin Trillin once estimated that 80 percent of boudin bought in Louisiana doesn't make it home — it's eaten right in the parking lot. Why are people so passionate about this sausage?

By Caroline Eubanks

What's the Difference Between Burrata and Mozzarella?
What's the Difference Between Burrata and Mozzarella?

These two Italian cheeses may look similar on the outside. But it's what's revealed on the inside that makes them so deliciously different.

By Stephanie Vermillion

Advertisement

Who Invented Graham Crackers and Why?
Who Invented Graham Crackers and Why?

Graham crackers were invented by Presbyterian minister Sylvester Graham as part of a radical 19th century diet. His goal? To curb joy and sexual desires.

By Patty Rasmussen

How Latkes Became Hanukkah's Favorite Food
How Latkes Became Hanukkah's Favorite Food

Latkes are potato pancakes that are commonly eaten during Hanukkah. What's behind this delicious Jewish tradition?

By Stephanie Vermillion

What's So 'Offal' About Haggis and Why's It Banned in the U.S.?
What's So 'Offal' About Haggis and Why's It Banned in the U.S.?

The national dish of Scotland (popular at New Year's Eve and Burns Night) is banned in America because it contains a certain outlawed ingredient. But whose idea was it to stuff a sheep's stomach bag and boil it? And what does it taste like?

By Alia Hoyt

Vegemite Is the Curious Comfort Food From Down Under
Vegemite Is the Curious Comfort Food From Down Under

Men at Work sang about the stuff in their 1981 hit 'Down Under.' But what is this thick, black spread anyway?

By Stephanie Vermillion

Advertisement

The McRib Is Back at McDonald's for the 'Last' Time
The McRib Is Back at McDonald's for the 'Last' Time

Say it ain't so. The cult-favorite McRib is back for the last time. Or this is just more of the "McPlan" that's worked so well for decades?

By Jeremy Glass

Pimento Cheese: The Southern Staple With Northern Roots
Pimento Cheese: The Southern Staple With Northern Roots

We usually equate the Masters golf tournament with azaleas blooming in the South. But this year, the tournament got us thinking about that pimento cheese sandwich, which it's also famous for.

By Stephanie Vermillion