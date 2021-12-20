In the Caribbean, It's Not Christmas Without Black Cake

Tucking into a slice of black cake is like eating a piece of Caribbean colonial history. In the 17th and 18th centuries, more than a dozen Caribbean islands were part of the British West Indies, a colonial outpost built on a lucrative sugar industry powered by enslaved African labor.

Life on a sugar plantation was brutal and cruel. To quell rebellion and release social pressures, plantation owners would hand out potent rations of rum, made from fermenting the sweet juice pressed from sugar cane.

On Christmas, New Year's and Easter, the rum flowed freely and role-reversal rituals took place, including the temporary swapping of "master" and "slave." During at least two of these holiday bacchanals, the enslaved laborers decided not to return to their original oppressed roles. The Barbados slave revolt of 1816 happened during Easter and the monumental Jamaican slave revolt of 1831-1832 (also known as the Baptist War) started during Christmas.

The British introduced the tradition of English plum puddings which were often soaked in brandy to preserve them on the long sea voyages. But in the Caribbean, brandy was replaced with the more-available rum.

"Black cake itself has been described as something between an English plum pudding and a pound cake, but it's much more than that," says Goucher.

The signature ingredient in black cake (beside the rum) is a jet-black syrup called "browning" made from burnt sugar that is similar to molasses. It's a staple of Caribbean cuisine that lends sweetness and depth to both savory dishes like chicken, and desserts. In black cake, browning is the star.

"It gives the cake an almost bittersweet caramel flavor and that darker, more nuanced flavor is what makes black cake so unique," says Goucher. "It tastes much more like a really moist chocolate cake as opposed to a fruitcake."