Why Boudin Is Cajun Country's Most Famous Sausage

Liver and heart are often used because the Acadian people that settled there needed to use as much of the animal as possible during the boucherie, or the annual butchering process. The word boudin means "blood sausage" in French, where the tradition originated. But the comparisons mostly end there. The French boudin blanc incorporates milk and cognac.

Once the sausage links are created, boudin can be steamed, grilled, or smoked for different textures and flavors. Cooking isn't required since the meat and rice filling is heated beforehand, but it's generally served warm. Some people eat the entire boudin, casing and all, while others prefer to eat only the filling. The taste of boudin is akin to dirty rice, another Louisiana staple made with rice cooked with meat, cayenne pepper and salt. You'll find that people eat boudin for breakfast, lunch and dinner.