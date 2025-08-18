Butter Beans vs. Lima Beans: Different Foods or Regional Naming?

Butter beans
There's no difference between lima beans and butter beans. Africa Studio / Shutterstock

If you've ever found yourself staring at a bag of beans in the grocery store and wondering if it matters whether you put butter beans vs. lima beans in your cart, you're not alone. It's a common culinary conundrum, especially in kitchens from the Midwest to the South.

The answer is as comforting as a hot pot of beans: Yes, they are the same species. The lima bean, or Phaseolus lunatus, goes by many names depending on where you are and how it's cooked. In the southern United States, the larger, cream-colored variety is typically called a butter bean.

These tender legumes can be served fresh, frozen or dried, and their subtle flavor makes them perfect in recipes with tomatoes, garlic, onions or even bacon.

What Are Lima Beans?

Lima beans
Lima beans. Romix Image / Shutterstock

Lima beans are a type of legume native to the Andes and domesticated independently in both South America and Mesoamerica. That means they've been cultivated for thousands of years.

These beans grow in pods on bush or vine plants, and they come in different sizes and colors. You might see green, yellow, brown or even speckled varieties.

Once shelled, the seeds can be eaten fresh or dried for later use. Baby limas are the smaller, firmer beans often used in mixed vegetable dishes. Larger, mature ones are usually the butter beans your grandmother served at Sunday dinner. Either type is a delicious and protein-rich plant food.

Some cultivars are rounder, others flatter. The variety can depend on where the plant is grown and the shade it receives.

These beans are part of the legume family and spread well in warm climates. In some varieties, the seeds are speckled, giving them a unique appearance and slightly different taste. The plants belong to the Fabaceae family and have been a part of human diets for centuries.

Why the Different Names?

The difference in names largely comes down to regional dialect and culinary tradition.

In the South, "butter bean" often refers to the large, flat, pale-yellow version that's been cooked until tender. It's a staple of Southern cooking, where it's sometimes enhanced with corn or served as a side dish rich in flavor and history.

In other parts of the U.S., they're simply called lima beans, regardless of their size or preparation. In international markets, they might be labeled by specific cultivars or country of origin, such as Peru or the broader Andes region.

But botanically speaking, they all belong to the same genus and species: Phaseolus lunatus.

Cooking and Serving Ideas

Spanish stew of butter beans, chorizo and spinach in tomato sauce
Butter beans go great in this Spanish stew with chorizo and spinach in tomato sauce. Sergii Koval / Shutterstock

Whether you're making a hearty summer dish or adding depth to a stew, lima beans and butter beans are incredibly versatile. They pair well with tomatoes, garlic and onions. Want to go Southern-style? Add bacon or ham and cook them low and slow until they're absolutely tender.

In one classic Southern dish, butter beans are cooked with onions, tomatoes, and garlic, and served with cornbread. Some home cooks add yellow squash or fresh corn for sweetness. Others brown the beans slightly for a firmer texture and deeper flavor.

Other ways to prepare them include mixing with corn and peppers for a colorful salad, sautéing with butter and fresh herbs for a simple side, or mashing them with garlic for a savory spread.

Their naturally creamy texture makes them a favorite for soups and stews, especially when you want a bean that holds its shape but still turns tender.

Meal Prep

Lima beans can also be cooked and frozen for later use. They're an excellent substitute in recipes that call for other legumes. Because they adapt to a wide range of flavors, they're great for experimenting with new dinner dishes. Try combining them with fresh herbs, speckled varieties for color, or in a course with multiple small plates.

Substitution and Texture

Yes, you can substitute butter beans for lima beans and vice versa in most recipes. You might even encounter them sold under names like butterbean or just lima. Despite the variety in labels, they're the same bean species and can be used interchangeably.

This makes meal planning and recipe experimentation much easier, especially when you're aiming for specific flavors or textures. Just remember: Large butter beans turn creamy but remain intact, whereas baby limas are delicate and can disintegrate when cooked too long.

So if texture is critical to your dish, such as in a spread or a salad, choose your size accordingly.

These legumes also respond well to different cooking methods, from baking to pressure cooking. The taste can range from starchy to nutty to buttery, depending on how they're seasoned.

Try adding them to a recipe that calls for tender beans and you'll get that delicious, familiar flavor. Cook them with garlic and butter for richness, or add a dash of spice to enhance their subtle taste.

From Garden to Table

Growing your own beans? These legumes thrive in warm climates and spread best in summer gardens. They need sun, water, and space to grow—especially the vine types, which benefit from trellises. Bush varieties are more compact and easier to manage.

Plant the seeds after the last frost, and you'll be rewarded with pods full of flat, oval seeds ready to be shelled. They're a popular addition to home gardens not just in the South but across the U.S., thanks to their resilience and taste.

Beans grow best when they are protected from pests and provided with good cultural care. For example, lima bean pods can be damaged by insects (like stink bugs), which introduce diseases and cause seeds to shrivel or rot. Keeping beans free of pest infestations is crucial for healthy growth. Keep your plants well-ventilated and check for signs of disease.

Proper spacing also ensures a stronger yield and better-tasting pods. You might even find the beans taste better when picked at just the right time—before they brown or over-ripen. In well-tended soil, lima plants can yield generously and even act as shade-giving vines for other crops.

For anyone with a flat garden layout, butter beans work just as well as in raised beds. They make excellent companions for corn and squash in traditional planting systems, and their vines can be trained to climb fences or trellises.

Beans in Culture and Cuisine

The connection between food and memory runs deep, and for many, butter beans are a family tradition. Whether it's the dish your mother served at family dinners or a comfort food you discovered in a Southern restaurant, these beans carry cultural weight. They're a staple of Southern cuisine and a standby in Midwest gardens.

In recipes, they complement a wide array of ingredients. Their mild taste makes them an excellent base for both vegetarian dishes and meat-heavy meals. In the culinary world, they've been praised for their adaptability, texture and nutritional value.

They're also a great course addition—as a side, a main, or even incorporated into spreads. You can eat them shelled, whole, or pureed. From a flat salad plate to a round bowl of stew, butter beans are always welcome at dinner. Served hot or cold, they offer deep, nostalgic flavors.

Exploring Other Ways to Enjoy Them

There are so many other ways to prepare lima beans. Cooked with garlic and butter, they can be spread on toast. Mashed with corn and tomatoes, they make a hearty dip. Fried until golden brown, they become a crunchy snack. Blended into soups, they add texture and nutrition.

They can also serve as a protein-rich filler for wraps or a base for vegan burgers. However you use them, be sure to cook them thoroughly; undercooked beans can be tough, while properly cooked ones are soft, flavorful, and deeply satisfying.

For best results, review your recipe and verify whether to use baby limas or mature butter beans.

We created this article in conjunction with AI technology, then made sure it was fact-checked and edited by a HowStuffWorks editor.

