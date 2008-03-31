Fruits and Vegetable Facts

Fruits & Vegetables are the most often overlooked portion of our daily food intake. Learn how fruits and vegetables work and how to eat more of them everyday.

Learn More

How to Eat Dragon Fruit
How to Eat Dragon Fruit

Don't know how to eat dragon fruit? This stunner of a fruit is as simple to slice as it is pretty to look at. So give it a try. You won't regret it.

By Patty Rasmussen

What's the Difference Between Sweet Potatoes and Yams?
What's the Difference Between Sweet Potatoes and Yams?

Think sweet potatoes and yams are the same? Think again. These two tubers are totally different. Yams aren't even potatoes.

By Lauren David

Does Fruit Really Ripen Faster in a Brown Paper Bag?
Does Fruit Really Ripen Faster in a Brown Paper Bag?

Your mom may have told you to put bananas or peaches in a brown paper bag to help them ripen faster. But does this really work? And why would it?

By Jennifer Walker-Journey

Advertisement

Jabuticaba: The Superfruit That's Here Today, Gone Tomorrow
Jabuticaba: The Superfruit That's Here Today, Gone Tomorrow

The fruit of the jabuticaba grows on its trunk and branches and is as sweet as a grape. But it's very perishable once it's picked.

By Laurie L. Dove

Did You Know You Can Eat Hostas?
Did You Know You Can Eat Hostas?

Hostas are a perennial garden favorite, but are still relatively unknown as a delicious and easily prepared culinary delicacy.

By Laurie L. Dove

How Are Heirloom Tomatoes Different From Regular Tomatoes?
How Are Heirloom Tomatoes Different From Regular Tomatoes?

You've undoubtedly heard about heirloom tomatoes, but what's so different about them, and why do they taste so good?

By Jennifer Walker-Journey

Which Is the Sweetest Grapefruit — White, Red or Pink?
Which Is the Sweetest Grapefruit — White, Red or Pink?

Does your mouth get all excited at the thought of eating a juicy grapefruit? Well, pucker up, because grapefruit is loaded with the vitamins and antioxidants your body needs.

By Laurie L. Dove

Advertisement

Pawpaws: The Forgotten Fruit That Could Use a Little Love
Pawpaws: The Forgotten Fruit That Could Use a Little Love

You probably won't find a pawpaw in your grocery store or local farmers' market, so what's the deal with this most elusive of fruits?

By Laurie L. Dove

The Easy Way to Cut and Eat a Pomegranate
The Easy Way to Cut and Eat a Pomegranate

Eating a pomegranate may seem intimidating at first, but once you learn how to do it, it's easy — and those shiny, jewel-toned seeds are well-worth the trouble.

By Laurie L. Dove

Your Grocery Store Apple Could Be a Year Old, But That's OK
Your Grocery Store Apple Could Be a Year Old, But That's OK

Science has made it possible for some apples to be stored as long as a year before selling. How is that done, and is it safe?

By Joanna Thompson

Pomelos Are Like Grapefruits on Steroids
Pomelos Are Like Grapefruits on Steroids

Pomelos are the largest — and one of the oldest — fruits of the citrus family. They're native to southeastern Asia and are chock full of nutritional benefits.

By Jeremy Glass

Advertisement

How to Get Your Daikon Radish On
How to Get Your Daikon Radish On

Also known as winter radish, icicle radish, Chinese radish and Japanese radish, daikon has the crunchy texture of a red radish, but with a much milder taste.

By Tara Yarlagadda

Why You Should Get Fired Up About Dragon Fruit
Why You Should Get Fired Up About Dragon Fruit

This pretty pink fruit is part of the flower of a climbing cactus. The plant likely originated in Central America but you can find the fruit almost anywhere today.

By Patty Rasmussen

Taro Gives the Potato a Run for Its Nutritional Buck
Taro Gives the Potato a Run for Its Nutritional Buck

Taro is a starchy root tuber that looks a lot like a potato, but it's rich in polyphenols, giving it a bigger bang as a healthy alternative.

By Tara Yarlagadda

Rambutan Is the 'Hairier' Cousin of the Lychee Fruit
Rambutan Is the 'Hairier' Cousin of the Lychee Fruit

Its name is a derivative of a Mayan word for "hair" and by the looks of it you can see why. But how do you eat a rambutan and what does it taste like?

By Patty Rasmussen

Advertisement

What's the Difference Between Key Limes and Regular Limes?
What's the Difference Between Key Limes and Regular Limes?

You may see a recipe for Key lime pie and wonder how important it is to use Key limes rather than regular Persian limes. What's the difference between them anyway?

By Caroline Eubanks

How to Cut a Watermelon
How to Cut a Watermelon

Yeah, anybody can hack up a watermelon, but what's the best way to cut one into presentable, uniform slices without cutting off your fingers at the same time?

By Jeremy Glass

Lychee Is an Underrated — but Seriously Sweet — Fruit
Lychee Is an Underrated — but Seriously Sweet — Fruit

You might have seen lychees at an international farmers market and not known they were lychees. The dark red tropical fruit looks a little like raspberries and are packed with potassium — and sugar.

By Stephanie Vermillion

Shallots Are Onions' Cute Little Cousins
Shallots Are Onions' Cute Little Cousins

Shallots belong to the same family as onions, leeks, scallions and garlic. They look like small, elongated onions but have a sweeter, milder flavor.

By Tara Yarlagadda

Advertisement

Tiny Capers Pack a Big, Flavorful Punch
Tiny Capers Pack a Big, Flavorful Punch

Capers are actually the flower buds of the caper bush. So where does all that flavor come from?

By Stephanie Vermillion

Heart of Palm Is Totally Delicious, Underrated and Much Better Fresh
Heart of Palm Is Totally Delicious, Underrated and Much Better Fresh

Heart of palm, with a similar taste and texture to artichoke heart, is a staple in Central and South America and a healthy addition to almost any menu.

By Tara Yarlagadda

Everything Really Does Taste Like Chicken, Including This Mushroom
Everything Really Does Taste Like Chicken, Including This Mushroom

The Chicken of the Woods mushroom is jam-packed with protein and easy to spot with its bright orange color and ruffled edges.

By Katie Carman

Could Breadfruit Be the Next Superfood?
Could Breadfruit Be the Next Superfood?

This starchy, staple fruit that grows in the tropics has the potential to provide food security to millions. So what exactly is it and who's eating it?

By Stephanie Vermillion

Advertisement

Prunes: They're Not Just For Pooping
Prunes: They're Not Just For Pooping

Sure, eating prunes can help you have regular bowel movements, but these sweet dried plums can also help you build — and maintain — strong bones.

By Kristen Hall-Geisler

Ube Is the Totally Instagrammable Tuber That's Also Good For You
Ube Is the Totally Instagrammable Tuber That's Also Good For You

Ube is a sweet species of yam that stands out because of its vivid purple color and sweet, creamy taste.

By Jeremy Glass