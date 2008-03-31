Fruits and Vegetable Facts
Fruits & Vegetables are the most often overlooked portion of our daily food intake. Learn how fruits and vegetables work and how to eat more of them everyday.
Don't know how to eat dragon fruit? This stunner of a fruit is as simple to slice as it is pretty to look at. So give it a try. You won't regret it.
Think sweet potatoes and yams are the same? Think again. These two tubers are totally different. Yams aren't even potatoes.
By Lauren David
Your mom may have told you to put bananas or peaches in a brown paper bag to help them ripen faster. But does this really work? And why would it?
The fruit of the jabuticaba grows on its trunk and branches and is as sweet as a grape. But it's very perishable once it's picked.
Hostas are a perennial garden favorite, but are still relatively unknown as a delicious and easily prepared culinary delicacy.
You've undoubtedly heard about heirloom tomatoes, but what's so different about them, and why do they taste so good?
Does your mouth get all excited at the thought of eating a juicy grapefruit? Well, pucker up, because grapefruit is loaded with the vitamins and antioxidants your body needs.
You probably won't find a pawpaw in your grocery store or local farmers' market, so what's the deal with this most elusive of fruits?
Eating a pomegranate may seem intimidating at first, but once you learn how to do it, it's easy — and those shiny, jewel-toned seeds are well-worth the trouble.
Science has made it possible for some apples to be stored as long as a year before selling. How is that done, and is it safe?
Pomelos are the largest — and one of the oldest — fruits of the citrus family. They're native to southeastern Asia and are chock full of nutritional benefits.
By Jeremy Glass
Also known as winter radish, icicle radish, Chinese radish and Japanese radish, daikon has the crunchy texture of a red radish, but with a much milder taste.
This pretty pink fruit is part of the flower of a climbing cactus. The plant likely originated in Central America but you can find the fruit almost anywhere today.
Taro is a starchy root tuber that looks a lot like a potato, but it's rich in polyphenols, giving it a bigger bang as a healthy alternative.
Its name is a derivative of a Mayan word for "hair" and by the looks of it you can see why. But how do you eat a rambutan and what does it taste like?
You may see a recipe for Key lime pie and wonder how important it is to use Key limes rather than regular Persian limes. What's the difference between them anyway?
Yeah, anybody can hack up a watermelon, but what's the best way to cut one into presentable, uniform slices without cutting off your fingers at the same time?
By Jeremy Glass
You might have seen lychees at an international farmers market and not known they were lychees. The dark red tropical fruit looks a little like raspberries and are packed with potassium — and sugar.
Shallots belong to the same family as onions, leeks, scallions and garlic. They look like small, elongated onions but have a sweeter, milder flavor.
Capers are actually the flower buds of the caper bush. So where does all that flavor come from?
Heart of palm, with a similar taste and texture to artichoke heart, is a staple in Central and South America and a healthy addition to almost any menu.
The Chicken of the Woods mushroom is jam-packed with protein and easy to spot with its bright orange color and ruffled edges.
By Katie Carman
This starchy, staple fruit that grows in the tropics has the potential to provide food security to millions. So what exactly is it and who's eating it?
Sure, eating prunes can help you have regular bowel movements, but these sweet dried plums can also help you build — and maintain — strong bones.
Ube is a sweet species of yam that stands out because of its vivid purple color and sweet, creamy taste.
By Jeremy Glass