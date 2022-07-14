Butter Coffee: Fad or 'Bulletproof' Breakfast?

" " Butter coffee, also known to many as "bulletproof coffee," combines coffee, butter and medium-chain triglyceride, or MCT, into a creamy concoction that has purported health benefits, but a whole lot of fat as well. Shutterstock

In one of the first scenes of the Hulu original series "The Old Man," title character Dan Chase, played by veteran actor Jeff Bridges, talks on the phone while making himself a cup of coffee. He swipes a huge hunk of butter off a butter dish, plops it into his coffee and stirs. Wait, what? I, for one, hit the rewind button. Did he just dump butter in his coffee? Yes, as a matter of fact, he did.

Drinking coffee is a morning ritual for people all over the world. The jolt of caffeine helps them wake up and get their day started. And everyone has their preferred way to prepare their cup of joe: Some like it black, some prefer cream and sugar and others opt for soy or almond milk with agave or stevia to sweeten it. No one will bat an eye at these different coffee preparations, but if you add butter to your coffee, you may get a few raised eyebrows.

Advertisement

That's because a lot of people have never heard of butter coffee. This beverage has become popular among people who follow the ketogenic diet, a low-carbohydrate, high fat diet. The diet focuses on the body breaking down stored protein and fat, a process known as ketosis, which, when done correctly and with the supervision of a medical professional, can help with weight loss.

Many coffee shops in both the U.S. and the U.K. offer butter coffee and, although this drink can seem like another fad, in other parts of the world, such as Tibet and Ethiopia, adding butter to tea or coffee is intertwined with culture and tradition and what's available.