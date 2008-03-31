Beverage Facts
The Beverages section deals with how all sorts of drinks actually work. Learn the affects that tea, beer, water and other beverages can have on your metabolism and overall health.
Liquor and liqueur are spelled so similarly, it's easy to confuse them for being the same. But they're not. So how are they different?
You may know chai as a sweet and spicy Starbucks favorite, but the roots of this tea blend lie in the heart of the Indian subcontinent. So, how do you make it?
By Kate Morgan
Never heard of stirring butter into your coffee? Yep, it's a thing, and there might even be some good reasons to try it.
By Lauren David
Fermented from honey, yeast, water and gesho and served chilled in beaker-shaped bottles known as bereles, t’ej is Ethiopia's most popular drink and one of the oldest in the world.
By Katie Carman
Coca-Cola decided to change the recipe of its popular Coke Zero to make it taste more like the regular version. But fans are already up in arms. Dare we say another New Coke?
By Sarah Gleim
Bitters are high-proof alcohol infused with spices, fruits and herbs, and they're key ingredients in cocktails like the Manhattan, Old-Fashioned and whiskey sour. So if you want to mix great drinks at home, you need to know your angostura from your Campari.
A bar cart can be a gorgeous decorative element in your home. But it better be well-stocked if it's going to function as your bar. Otherwise, it's really just a pretty cart.
Uh-oh! The boba supply chain is the latest to dry up during the pandemic, and that's bad news for those of us fond of the delicious Taiwanese tea-based drink.
By Jeremy Glass
There's really no shortage when it comes to milk alternatives. But oat milk seems to stand out. Why is it so hot right now? And how do you make it?
By Jeremy Glass
Cronk was a mildly alcoholic beverage, popular from about 1840 to 1910, that's once more being brewed and just might become a sensation again.
By Jeremy Glass
The mint julep is as synonymous with the Kentucky Derby as big hats and seersucker suits. But how did this simple drink from the 1700s wind up at the world's most famous horse race?
You don't have to go out to have a killer cocktail if you have a killer bar setup at home. We'll tell you exactly what you need to make it happen.
The gin and tonic, that cool, fresh, citrusy summer delight, has a long and romantic history, beginning with its use as a "cure" for malaria.
By Jeremy Glass
Matcha tea has roots in Zen Buddhism and Japanese tea ceremonies. So how did this ancient tea end up on the menus of hip tea houses and even Dunkin' Donuts?
Our scotch connoisseur says that what makes a whiskey 'scotch whisky' comes down to the legalities of where it's from and how it's made. Oh, and scotch whisky doesn't have an 'e' in its name.
By Jeremy Glass
A smooth, South American brandy, Pisco is experiencing an American renaissance after centuries of popularity — and disputed history — in Peru and Chile.
By Katie Carman
A lot of us use it every day, but what is actually in half-and-half and where did it come from?
By Jeremy Glass
Soju is South Korea's unofficial national drink, a rice-fermented concoction often likened to vodka, but with about half the alcohol content.
By Jeremy Glass
You might think the difference is only in the name, but it's more than that. The slight variations in recipes, aging and even geography make whiskey and bourbon two different alcohols.
Cold brew coffee is coffee that's cold. And brewed. Right? Yes, but there's way more to it than that.
Once just an afterthought of the beer industry, today's nonalcoholic beer is tasty and outpacing the alcoholic stuff globally by two to one.
Espresso, latte, macchiato. The coffee bean didn't even originate in Italy, so why do so many coffee drinks have Italian names?
The differences go beyond the fact that one goes in a sippy cup and the other is a main ingredient in festive holiday punches.
In 2017, bottled water surpassed soda as Americans' favorite drink. How did water, something we get for free, become a multi-billion-dollar business?
By Shaun Chavis
Lemonade has a long and storied history, from its beginnings in ancient Egypt all the way to current 21st-century pop culture.
By Carrie Tatro