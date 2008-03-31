Beverage Facts

The Beverages section deals with how all sorts of drinks actually work. Learn the affects that tea, beer, water and other beverages can have on your metabolism and overall health.

Learn More

What's the Difference Between Liquor and Liqueur?
What's the Difference Between Liquor and Liqueur?

Liquor and liqueur are spelled so similarly, it's easy to confuse them for being the same. But they're not. So how are they different?

By Kristen Hall-Geisler

The Spicy History of Chai and How to Make It
The Spicy History of Chai and How to Make It

You may know chai as a sweet and spicy Starbucks favorite, but the roots of this tea blend lie in the heart of the Indian subcontinent. So, how do you make it?

By Kate Morgan

Butter Coffee: Fad or 'Bulletproof' Breakfast?
Butter Coffee: Fad or 'Bulletproof' Breakfast?

Never heard of stirring butter into your coffee? Yep, it's a thing, and there might even be some good reasons to try it.

By Lauren David

Advertisement

Try T'ej, the Honey Wine of Ethiopia
Try T'ej, the Honey Wine of Ethiopia

Fermented from honey, yeast, water and gesho and served chilled in beaker-shaped bottles known as bereles, t’ej is Ethiopia's most popular drink and one of the oldest in the world.

By Katie Carman

Coke Zero's Formula Is Changing. What Could Go Wrong?
Coke Zero's Formula Is Changing. What Could Go Wrong?

Coca-Cola decided to change the recipe of its popular Coke Zero to make it taste more like the regular version. But fans are already up in arms. Dare we say another New Coke?

By Sarah Gleim

Bitters Are the 'Spice Rack' of the Bar
Bitters Are the 'Spice Rack' of the Bar

Bitters are high-proof alcohol infused with spices, fruits and herbs, and they're key ingredients in cocktails like the Manhattan, Old-Fashioned and whiskey sour. So if you want to mix great drinks at home, you need to know your angostura from your Campari.

By Katy Spratte Joyce

How to Stock a Beautiful Bar Cart
How to Stock a Beautiful Bar Cart

A bar cart can be a gorgeous decorative element in your home. But it better be well-stocked if it's going to function as your bar. Otherwise, it's really just a pretty cart.

By Katy Spratte Joyce

Advertisement

Holy Tapioca Balls! It's Boba Tea
Holy Tapioca Balls! It's Boba Tea

Uh-oh! The boba supply chain is the latest to dry up during the pandemic, and that's bad news for those of us fond of the delicious Taiwanese tea-based drink.

By Jeremy Glass

Is Oat Milk Really the Best Milk?
Is Oat Milk Really the Best Milk?

There's really no shortage when it comes to milk alternatives. But oat milk seems to stand out. Why is it so hot right now? And how do you make it?

By Jeremy Glass

Never Heard of the Slightly Boozy Old-time Drink Cronk? You Will
Never Heard of the Slightly Boozy Old-time Drink Cronk? You Will

Cronk was a mildly alcoholic beverage, popular from about 1840 to 1910, that's once more being brewed and just might become a sensation again.

By Jeremy Glass

Why the Mint Julep Is the Official Drink of the Kentucky Derby
Why the Mint Julep Is the Official Drink of the Kentucky Derby

The mint julep is as synonymous with the Kentucky Derby as big hats and seersucker suits. But how did this simple drink from the 1700s wind up at the world's most famous horse race?

By Stephanie Vermillion

Advertisement

Must-have Bar Essentials to Make Killer Cocktails at Home
Must-have Bar Essentials to Make Killer Cocktails at Home

You don't have to go out to have a killer cocktail if you have a killer bar setup at home. We'll tell you exactly what you need to make it happen.

By Stephanie Vermillion

How Gin and Tonic Became the Ultimate Cocktail Combo
How Gin and Tonic Became the Ultimate Cocktail Combo

The gin and tonic, that cool, fresh, citrusy summer delight, has a long and romantic history, beginning with its use as a "cure" for malaria.

By Jeremy Glass

How Matcha Went From Ancient Ceremonial Tea to Health Drink Du Jour
How Matcha Went From Ancient Ceremonial Tea to Health Drink Du Jour

Matcha tea has roots in Zen Buddhism and Japanese tea ceremonies. So how did this ancient tea end up on the menus of hip tea houses and even Dunkin' Donuts?

By Maria C. Hunt

What Makes a Whiskey Scotch Whisky?
What Makes a Whiskey Scotch Whisky?

Our scotch connoisseur says that what makes a whiskey 'scotch whisky' comes down to the legalities of where it's from and how it's made. Oh, and scotch whisky doesn't have an 'e' in its name.

By Jeremy Glass

Advertisement

Ancient Pisco Is Enjoying a Modern-day Renaissance
Ancient Pisco Is Enjoying a Modern-day Renaissance

A smooth, South American brandy, Pisco is experiencing an American renaissance after centuries of popularity — and disputed history — in Peru and Chile.

By Katie Carman

Is Half-and-half Really Half and Half?
Is Half-and-half Really Half and Half?

A lot of us use it every day, but what is actually in half-and-half and where did it come from?

By Jeremy Glass

Soju: The Wildly Popular Spirit of South Korea
Soju: The Wildly Popular Spirit of South Korea

Soju is South Korea's unofficial national drink, a rice-fermented concoction often likened to vodka, but with about half the alcohol content.

By Jeremy Glass

What's the Difference Between Whiskey and Bourbon?
What's the Difference Between Whiskey and Bourbon?

You might think the difference is only in the name, but it's more than that. The slight variations in recipes, aging and even geography make whiskey and bourbon two different alcohols.

By Patty Rasmussen

Advertisement

Cold Brew, Iced, Nitro: Yep, Cold Coffee Is Hot
Cold Brew, Iced, Nitro: Yep, Cold Coffee Is Hot

Cold brew coffee is coffee that's cold. And brewed. Right? Yes, but there's way more to it than that.

By Michelle Konstantinovsky

Good News! Nonalcoholic Beer No Longer Sucks
Good News! Nonalcoholic Beer No Longer Sucks

Once just an afterthought of the beer industry, today's nonalcoholic beer is tasty and outpacing the alcoholic stuff globally by two to one.

By Adina Solomon

Why Italian Is the International Language of Coffee
Why Italian Is the International Language of Coffee

Espresso, latte, macchiato. The coffee bean didn't even originate in Italy, so why do so many coffee drinks have Italian names?

By Carrie Whitney, Ph.D.

What's the Difference Between Apple Juice and Apple Cider?
What's the Difference Between Apple Juice and Apple Cider?

The differences go beyond the fact that one goes in a sippy cup and the other is a main ingredient in festive holiday punches.

By Jesslyn Shields

Advertisement

Water Is Free. Why Do Americans Spend Billions on the Bottled Stuff?
Water Is Free. Why Do Americans Spend Billions on the Bottled Stuff?

In 2017, bottled water surpassed soda as Americans' favorite drink. How did water, something we get for free, become a multi-billion-dollar business?

By Shaun Chavis

The Fascinating History of Lemonade
The Fascinating History of Lemonade

Lemonade has a long and storied history, from its beginnings in ancient Egypt all the way to current 21st-century pop culture.

By Carrie Tatro