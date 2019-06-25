Snap, Crackle, Pop — the Ultimate Cereal Quiz

Consumers found out that the cereals contain GMOs.

A note by a Rhode Island grocer notifying customers that Kashi's line of "natural" cereals contained genetically engineered grains went viral in 2012, causing much outrage. Kellogg's, which owns Kashi, argued that 80 percent of the grain in the U.S. was GMO. But it also worked to develop cereals with non-GMO ingredients and took the words "all-natural" off its labels.