Snap, Crackle, Pop — the Ultimate Cereal Quiz

Image: Justin Sullivan/Getty Images
About This QuizWhether totally wholesome or saturated with sugar, cereal is a popular breakfast staple. How much do you know about this component of the most important meal of the day?
Who did John Harvey Kellogg test his initial versions of corn flakes on?
his children's classmates
sanitarium patients
Dr. John Harvey Kellogg and his brother discovered the formula for corn flakes when trying to come up with vegetarian foods for the patients at the sanitarium where he worked. Incidentally, a patient named C.W. Post went on to release his own version following Kellogg's release!
no one — he just threw caution to the wind and put it in production like a boss
Advertisement
Which cereal brand sported the slogan, "Breakfast of Champions"?
Raisin Bran
Wheaties
The slogan debuted on a billboard for a Minnesota minor league baseball team. Over the years, the box has featured the likes of athletic greats like Lou Gehrig, Muhammad Ali and Tiger Woods.
Rice Krispies
Advertisement
What's the most popular cereal in America?
Cheerios
According to a 2018 marketing report, it's Cheerios, with sales of $435.9 million. Honey Nut Cheerios was second and Frosted Flakes third.
Honey Nut Cheerios
Frosted Flakes
Advertisement
Why did a YouTube Cheerios commercial spark so much outrage among viewers?
It admitted that Cheerios could not lower cholesterol.
It featured a gay couple.
It featured an interracial couple.
The ad, which featured an interracial couple, garnered so many hateful comments that Cheerios had to disable the comments section. And this was in 2013, folks.
Advertisement
Which of the following was NOT a mascot at any time for the Frosted Flakes brand?
Tony the Tiger
Katy the Kangaroo
Albert the Antelope
Katy the Kangaroo was the first animated ambassador for Frosted Flakes, but she was replaced in the 1950s by Tony the Tiger. What can we say? He's gr-r-r-eat!
Advertisement
Which fourth character briefly joined Snap, Crackle and Pop in Rice Krispies commercials?
Bam
Pow
Pow, who appeared in the 1950s, was supposed to explain the nutritional benefits of Rice Krispies, but the powers that be decided he wasn't really needed. Snap, Crackle and Pop have been on the job since the 1930s!
Punch
Advertisement
Which viral occurence nearly spelled disaster for the Kashi brand?
A dead rat was found in a cereal box.
Traces of arsenic were discovered in a random testing.
Consumers found out that the cereals contain GMOs.
A note by a Rhode Island grocer notifying customers that Kashi's line of "natural" cereals contained genetically engineered grains went viral in 2012, causing much outrage. Kellogg's, which owns Kashi, argued that 80 percent of the grain in the U.S. was GMO. But it also worked to develop cereals with non-GMO ingredients and took the words "all-natural" off its labels.
Advertisement
Which cereal is the least nutritious in all the land, according to the website Eat This, Not That?
Froot Loops
Honey Smacks
Sixty percent of Honey Smacks calories come from sugar! Plus, a normal serving includes only a paltry 2 grams of fiber. Yikes!
Cocoa Puffs
Advertisement
Which of the following marshmallow shapes was not included in the original Lucky Charms?
yellow moons
pink hearts
purple horseshoes
Known as "marbits," the marshmallow pieces changed in 1983 to include purple horseshoes.
Advertisement
Who was Lucky Charms mascot Lucky the Leprechaun nearly replaced by in 1975?
Waldo the Wizard
Fortunately, sound minds prevailed and Lucky got to keep his job. He celebrated his 50th birthday in 2014!
Leanette the Leprechaun
Georgie the Genie
Advertisement
You Got:
/10
Justin Sullivan/Getty Images