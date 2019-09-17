6 Cheesy Facts About Cheeseburgers

In 2017, Mallie's Sports Grill & Bar cooked a behemoth burger that weighed nearly 1,800 pounds (816 kilograms), giving it the title of the world's biggest commercial cheeseburger. Owner Steve Mallie shares the story of how this colossal cheeseburger came to be.
"Well, I opened my restaurant back in 2005. When we opened, we wanted to do something a little over-the-top and different. We opened up with a 10 pound [4.5 kilogram] hamburger. They were so popular, we were selling them every single day of the week," he says. But Mallie noticed that the world's largest cheeseburger according to the Guinness World Records was in Japan, which didn't sit right with Mallie, given that the burger is an American icon. So he and his team created a 236 pound (107 kilogram) burger in 2006, which broke the world record at the time.
They kept making their record-winning burger bigger each year until they eventually had to create a convection oven out of a shipping container to accommodate their world-record-setting burger, which weighed a whopping 1,796 pounds (815 kilogrms). And since it contained all the standard toppings of a burger, including American cheese, Mallie's burger also counts in our book as the world's biggest commercially sold cheeseburger. The burger was 30 inches (76 centimeters) tall and about 6 feet (1.8 meters) wide; it took 16 hours to cook.
And yes, you really can buy this monstrous cheeseburger, which is available on Mallie's menu.
As of now, no one has yet purchased the hefty cheeseburger, which is understandable, considering that it costs $10,000. But if you are interested in being the first, be sure to give them advance notice — and pay up in advance as well. "We don't start to process until we're fully paid. We're not going to have no dine and dashers on a $10,000 burger," says Mallie. The restaurant needs around a minimum of three days to process this major order, given that they need a few days to ship in the 2,000 pounds (907 kilogrms) of hamburger meat required, a day to prepare the bun and a day to cook the burger.