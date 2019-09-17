6 Cheesy Facts About Cheeseburgers

Did you know that just outside of the city of Los Angeles in Pasadena, California, lies the birthplace of the cheeseburger? The "earliest recorded instance of a cheeseburger being served to a customer was in 1924 at the Rite Spot in Pasadena," says Paul Little, president and CEO of the Pasadena Chamber of Commerce, in an email.

"Legend has it that young Lionel Sternberger was working at his father's roadside stand when he burned one side of a burger," says Little. The stories about Sternberger offer two reasons as to why he might have topped the burger with cheese. "Rather than throw it away, he covered the error with cheese and served it to a delighted customer. Or, a hobo came by the stand and wanted as much as he could get for his 15¢ and asked for everything possible on it, including cheese."

" " The original 1920s menu from the Rite-Spot at 1500 West Colorado Boulevard in Pasadena, California, featuring the 15 cent Aristocratic Hamburger, described as "The Original Hamburger with Cheese." Pasadena Museum of History

Whatever the real story might be, that little burger with cheese became a regular fixture on the menu. It was called the "Aristocratic Hamburger: The Original Hamburger with Cheese." "Sternberger was supposed to have a pretty sharp sense of humor, which could explain the Aristocratic Burger title," says Little. It seems to be a happy coincidence that Lionel Sternberger was responsible for the first cheeseburger.

Granted, there are those who challenge Pasadena's cheeseburger title, like 80/20 @ Kaelin's (previously known as Kaelin's Restaurant) in Louisville, Kentucky, which believes it created the first commercially sold cheeseburger, likely in 1934. But, for the most part, Pasadena proudly wears the cheeseburger crown.

The city of Pasadena commemorated this cheesy bit of history by laying a plaque at the original Rite Spot location in Pasadena. Rite Spot closed down many years ago, but the plaque is still there for all curious visitors to see. The city also hosts an annual Cheeseburger Week in January.