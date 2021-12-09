How Cup Noodles Became an Instant Hit in America

It is a story widely told in Japan: Cup Noodles were created by the same person who invented instant ramen, Ando Momofuku, who, in 1948, founded Nissin Foods.

Ando was born in Japan-occupied Taiwan and moved to Osaka in 1933. In war-torn Japan, Ando watched people line up to purchase cheap bowls of noodles from stands in black markets. The noodles were made from wheat flour donated by the United States to make bread, a food more filling but less common in the Japanese diet.

" " Momofuku Ando, seen here in 2004 at age 94, smiles as he shows his Cup Noodles instant ramen during the opening ceremony at the refurbished Instant Ramen Museum in Osaka, Japan. KAZUHIRO NOGI/AFP via Getty Images

Ando wanted to make noodles people could easily eat at home, so he built a laboratory shed in his backyard.

After several failed attempts, inspiration struck in 1958. While observing his wife, Masako, frying tempura, he noticed that oil removed the moisture.

He then realized that fried and dried noodles could be remoisturized when boiled. Seasoning powder and dehydrated toppings could be added, making countless flavor combinations possible. Ando chose chicken for the first flavor because chicken soup seemed rich, nutritious and American.

Because Ando's "Chikin Ramen" cost six times the price of a bowl of fresh noodles, he had trouble attracting investors. His solution was to take his product directly to the public through tasting events. Chikin Ramen caught on and later became one of the most prevalent foods in postwar Japan.

In the mid-1960s, Japanese sales of his Chikin Ramen — and spinoff products like "Spagheny," an instant spaghetti created in 1964 — declined, in part, because of market saturation. Ando then sought a new market for instant ramen: the United States.

In the U.S. at that time, Japanese foods like sukiyaki — beef and vegetables cooked in a hotpot — were in vogue because they seemed exotic, yet fit the general American palate. Ando believed instant ramen could do the same.

So in 1966 he traveled to the United States to promote Chikin Ramen. He was surprised to see Americans break packs of dried noodles into pieces, put them into cups and pour boiling water over them, rather than prepare Chikin Ramen in a pot and then serve it in a bowl.

When Ando returned to Japan, he set out to craft a new product inspired by this American preparation technique to sell in Japan.