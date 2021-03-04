What Is Halloumi Cheese, and Why Is It Suddenly So Popular?

Halloumi was first made on Cyprus, an island nation in the eastern Mediterranean, during the Byzantine era (395 to 1191 B.C.E.). Back then, farmers used either sheep's or goat's milk which was heated in a large pot along with rennet, enzymes found in the stomachs of herbivorous animals. Rennet causes the milk to separate into curds and whey. To make halloumi, the curds were pressed into blocks then, after they were cool, boiled again in the whey. The blocks of halloumi were preserved by soaking them overnight (or longer) in a salty brine, then packing the blocks of cheese in mint leaves to keep them fresh.

While food manufacturing technology has advanced since the Byzantine era, halloumi is made using the same ingredients and method. Today, it's possible to find halloumi made with vegetarian rennet and very often made with cow's milk. And though refrigeration is readily available in most parts of the world, halloumi is still packaged in brine with flecks of dried mint leaves sprinkled on top.

Waldeck says the way halloumi is made – the two-step process that cooks the milk, presses the whey out of the cheese then cooks the cheese again in the whey – is the reason so many people love it.

"The second cooking compounds the cheese and gives it a higher melting point," she says. "That's the secret."