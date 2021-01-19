Dairy

Articles relating to dairy products like cheese, butter and milk.

Learn More

Get the Scoop on Our Ice Cream Quiz!
Get the Scoop on Our Ice Cream Quiz!

Frozen yogurt is fine, but everyone knows that ice cream is where the flavor's really at. How much do you know about this beloved chilly treat?

By Alia Hoyt

What Is Halloumi Cheese, and Why Is It Suddenly So Popular?
What Is Halloumi Cheese, and Why Is It Suddenly So Popular?

Halloumi cheese, delicious all by itself, is a great alternative to meat because, fried or grilled, the flavor can't be beat.

By Patty Rasmussen

What's the Difference Between Clarified Butter and Ghee?
What's the Difference Between Clarified Butter and Ghee?

You can up your culinary prowess by using either of these fats in your cooking. But is one better than the other?

By Muriel Vega

Advertisement

Butter 101: From Sweet Cream to Cultured
Butter 101: From Sweet Cream to Cultured

All butters are not created equal. We take five different butters, including "plant-based butter" and explain what makes them different.

By Stephanie Vermillion

Try Ghee, the 'Liquid Gold' Better Than Butter
Try Ghee, the 'Liquid Gold' Better Than Butter

If you've never cooked with ghee, then let us introduce you to this wonderfully rich cooking fat. It's made of butter, but it's way better.

By Muriel Vega

What Are the Different Types of Cheese?
What Are the Different Types of Cheese?

If you've ever felt overwhelmed by the volume of cheese at your local supermarket or cheesemonger, we're here to help you tell the fresh from the stinky and the soft from the hard.

By Dave Roos

Is Raw Milk Better For You Than Pasteurized Milk?
Is Raw Milk Better For You Than Pasteurized Milk?

Raw milk is actually blamed for foodborne illnesses across the United States, and it's illegal to sell in several. But is it really warranted?

By Shaun Chavis

Advertisement

What 'Percentage' Is Whole Milk?
What 'Percentage' Is Whole Milk?

Have you been thinking all wrong about the difference in fat content between milk varieties?

By Laurie L. Dove

Does whole milk spoil faster than skim milk?
Does whole milk spoil faster than skim milk?

Spoiler alert: Light and heat — not your milk's fat content — are what get bacteria excited.

By Alison Cooper

Say Cheese! Eat This Instead of a Sweet Dessert
Say Cheese! Eat This Instead of a Sweet Dessert

We all know that sugary desserts are terrible for your teeth, but what's a good alternative? Cheese, please!

By Alison Cooper

How to Make Buttermilk
How to Make Buttermilk

You want to make buttermilk, but you're not sure how to do it. Learn about how to make buttermilk in this article.

By HowStuffWorks.com Contributors

Advertisement

Top 5 Stinkiest Cheeses
Top 5 Stinkiest Cheeses

If you've never eaten food that has a strong, pungent aroma, it might be tough to see the appeal. But many connoisseurs can't get enough of the so-called stinky cheese varieties. Which ones are most revered -- and most flavorful?

By Sarah Grace McCandless

How to Make Yogurt
How to Make Yogurt

You don't need a clunky yogurt maker to whip up a batch of the deliciously smooth dairy concoction at home. In fact, you've probably got everything you need in your kitchen already. How do you make your own yogurt, and why would you want to?

By Julia Layton

How to Make Cheese
How to Make Cheese

Cheese is an accessible delight: You can find it at superstores, grocers and of course, your local fromagerie. But why not press a batch for yourself?

By Julia Layton

Cheese Facts
Cheese Facts

Cheese has been around in the Mesopotamian region since before 6000 B.C. That's a long time for a food to gain notoriety in the culinary world. See what cheese has been up to for the past couple of thousand years in this cheese facts article.

By the Editors of Publications International, Ltd.

Advertisement

How Cheese Works
How Cheese Works

Cheese is everywhere. But what exactly is it? Where does it come from, how is it made -- and why is some of it so stinky?

By Shanna Freeman