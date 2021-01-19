Dairy
Articles relating to dairy products like cheese, butter and milk.
Frozen yogurt is fine, but everyone knows that ice cream is where the flavor's really at. How much do you know about this beloved chilly treat?
By Alia Hoyt
Halloumi cheese, delicious all by itself, is a great alternative to meat because, fried or grilled, the flavor can't be beat.
You can up your culinary prowess by using either of these fats in your cooking. But is one better than the other?
By Muriel Vega
All butters are not created equal. We take five different butters, including "plant-based butter" and explain what makes them different.
If you've never cooked with ghee, then let us introduce you to this wonderfully rich cooking fat. It's made of butter, but it's way better.
By Muriel Vega
If you've ever felt overwhelmed by the volume of cheese at your local supermarket or cheesemonger, we're here to help you tell the fresh from the stinky and the soft from the hard.
By Dave Roos
Raw milk is actually blamed for foodborne illnesses across the United States, and it's illegal to sell in several. But is it really warranted?
By Shaun Chavis
Have you been thinking all wrong about the difference in fat content between milk varieties?
Spoiler alert: Light and heat — not your milk's fat content — are what get bacteria excited.
We all know that sugary desserts are terrible for your teeth, but what's a good alternative? Cheese, please!
You want to make buttermilk, but you're not sure how to do it. Learn about how to make buttermilk in this article.
If you've never eaten food that has a strong, pungent aroma, it might be tough to see the appeal. But many connoisseurs can't get enough of the so-called stinky cheese varieties. Which ones are most revered -- and most flavorful?
You don't need a clunky yogurt maker to whip up a batch of the deliciously smooth dairy concoction at home. In fact, you've probably got everything you need in your kitchen already. How do you make your own yogurt, and why would you want to?
By Julia Layton
Cheese is an accessible delight: You can find it at superstores, grocers and of course, your local fromagerie. But why not press a batch for yourself?
By Julia Layton
Cheese has been around in the Mesopotamian region since before 6000 B.C. That's a long time for a food to gain notoriety in the culinary world. See what cheese has been up to for the past couple of thousand years in this cheese facts article.
Cheese is everywhere. But what exactly is it? Where does it come from, how is it made -- and why is some of it so stinky?