Get the Scoop on Our Ice Cream Quiz!

About This QuizFrozen yogurt is fine, but everyone knows that ice cream is where the flavor's really at. How much do you know about this beloved chilly treat?
When did the first incarnation of modern ice cream show up?
in the 13th century when Marco Polo brought back a recipe from the far East
in the 17th century at the table of King Charles I
Although Alexander the Great enjoyed a rudimentary form of ice cream (ice and snow flavored with nectar and honey), and Marco Polo brought back a recipe that aligns with modern sherbet, ice cream as it's known today first popped up reliably at the table of King Charles I in the 17th century.
in the fourth century B.C.E., when Alexander the Great ruled
Which bizarre ingredient was once used to flavor ice cream?
ambergris
Ambergris (whale poop) forms when sperm whales can't digest squid beaks and pass them out. It became an important ingredient in perfume. One of the earliest documented recipes for ice cream suggested flavoring with ambergris. Bad move — it starts out smelling like vanilla and ends up smelling like, well, poop.
absinthe
spirulina
Which ice cream accessory made its debut at the St. Louis World's Fair in 1904?
the banana in the banana split
the cherry on top
the waffle cone
The ice cream cone had been invented earlier, but it was popularized at the World's Fair when Ernest A. Hamwi rolled one of the waffle pastries he was selling into a cone to help out an ice cream vendor who had run out of dishes.
How many gallons of whole milk does it take to make 1 gallon of ice cream?
1
3
That's a whole lot of whole milk. For nutritional context, 1 gallon of whole milk has 2,400 calories and 127 grams of fat. Yikes.
5
When is National Ice Cream Month in the U.S.?
May
July
President Ronald Reagan decreed that July is National Ice Cream Month. But don't fret about the rest of the year, as the third Sunday of every month is National Ice Cream Day.
September
Which flavor is also known as "harlequin" ice cream?
chocolate chip
pralines and cream
Neapolitan
More commonly known as Neapolitan ice cream, the confection is made up of equal parts chocolate, vanilla and strawberry ice cream.
What's the most popular ice cream flavor among American adults, according to a 2020 YouGov poll?
chocolate
Chocolate was the No. 1 answer, favored by 17 percent of respondents. Vanilla came in second, while strawberry, butter pecan and mint chocolate chip all tied for third place.
vanilla
butter pecan
Which of these is the most popular ice cream topping?
whipped cream
sprinkles
hot fudge
Is there anything that isn't made better by hot, melted fudge?
Ben & Jerry's has a "flavor graveyard" for flavors that it no longer produces. Which of these is NOT resting comfortably in the "cemetery."
Wavy Gravy ("caramel & cashew Brazil nut ice cream with a chocolate hazelnut fudge swirl & roasted almonds")
Phish Food ("chocolate ice cream with gooey marshmallow swirls, caramel swirls & fudge fish")
Ben & Jerry's still makes Phish Food, which was inspired by the band Phish. You can see the flavor graveyard if you visit the company factory in Waterbury, Vermont.
Bovinity Divinity ("milk chocolate ice cream & white fudge cows swirled with white chocolate ice cream & dark fudge cows")
Which country eats the most ice cream per capita?
New Zealand
New Zealanders average 7.5 gallons per person, per year! The U.S. is a distant second, at 5.5 gallons, or 40 pints.
Australia
United States
