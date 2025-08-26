Durian vs. Jackfruit Taste and Texture Comparisons

" " Jackfruit doesn't have the same pungent aroma as the divisive durian. Photoongraphy / Shutterstock

When it comes to tropical fruits that make a strong impression, the durian vs. jackfruit arguments are strong. Both are large, spiky fruits native to Southeast Asia, and both have found their way into Asian markets and global kitchens alike.

But while they may look similar at first glance, their taste, smell, texture, and culinary uses couldn’t be more different.