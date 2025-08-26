Durian vs. Jackfruit Taste and Texture Comparisons

When it comes to tropical fruits that make a strong impression, the durian vs. jackfruit arguments are strong. Both are large, spiky fruits native to Southeast Asia, and both have found their way into Asian markets and global kitchens alike.
But while they may look similar at first glance, their taste, smell, texture, and culinary uses couldn’t be more different.
Durian and jackfruit come from entirely different plant families. The durian plant belongs to the mallow family (Malvaceae), while jackfruit is part of the mulberry family (Moraceae).
Durian trees and jackfruit trees also differ in growing conditions, with jackfruit trees being more common in southern India and other tropical areas.
Durian produces fruit pods with a creamy texture and strong odor, while jackfruit produces a dense, fibrous meat that can be eaten raw or cooked.
Appearance and Size
Both jackfruit and durian are spiky fruits with thick rinds. However, jackfruit is generally much larger, holding the title of one of the largest fruits in the world. Ripe jackfruit can weigh up to 80 pounds (36 kg) and contains bright yellow, edible flesh around large seeds.
Durian is smaller. Its dark green rind hides soft, pale yellow fruit inside. The edible portion is found in separate pods surrounding the durian seeds.
Smell and Taste
This is where things get divisive. Durian is famous for its pungent smell—often described as a mix of rotten onions, garlic, and sweet custard. Some people love durian; others can’t stand it. Its strong odor is so powerful that it’s banned in some public places.
Jackfruit smell is much milder and fruity, with hints of banana, mango, or pineapple. Its sweet taste and mildly sweet aroma make it far more universally appealing.
Durian has a creamy, custard-like texture and a complex, rich flavor. Jackfruit, in contrast, has a chewy, fibrous consistency.
Ripe jackfruit is often eaten fresh or in desserts, while unripe jackfruit is cooked in savory dishes as a meat substitute.
Culinary Uses
Jackfruit is incredibly versatile in the kitchen. Unripe jackfruit meat is a popular ingredient in vegan and vegetarian recipes, mimicking pulled pork or shredded chicken. Ripe jackfruit can be eaten raw, used in fruit salads, or made into jams and sweets. Jackfruit seeds can also be boiled or roasted.
Durian, with its distinctive flavor and creamy texture, is a culinary wildcard. It’s used in durian ice cream, pastries, and other desserts. As unappealing as durian smells, the durian fruit is considered a delicacy in many cultures.
Nutritional Value
Both jackfruit and durian are nutritious fruits rich in fiber and essential vitamins. Durian is especially high in fat and calories, with a good amount of vitamin C and potassium. Jackfruit is lower in fat and offers a good source of dietary fiber, vitamin C, and antioxidants.
While both fruits offer health benefits, durian is more energy-dense and filling, while jackfruit is a lighter, more refreshing option.
Whether you're after an exotic fruit adventure or a reliable meat substitute, understanding the differences between jackfruit and durian can help you pick the right one for your next culinary venture.
We created this article in conjunction with AI technology, then made sure it was fact-checked and edited by a HowStuffWorks editor.
