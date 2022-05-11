Did You Know You Can Eat Hostas?

There are a number of edibles that can be foraged from urban and wild landscapes, including fiddlehead ferns and morel mushrooms, but the hosta may have them beat for sheer availability. If you don't have hostas growing in your yard, odds are that someone you know has hostas — or you can seek them out in the wild where they thrive at the shady boundaries of tree-lined land. The good news is that, unlike mushrooms, all types of hostas are edible and considered safe to eat.

Watch for hostas in early spring when they start sending up thick shoots, which will vary in height and thickness depending on the plant. Using a sharp knife, cut the shoots at ground level. The shoots should still be tightly wound, which means they haven't yet opened their leaves. Don't worry that you'll harm the plant; it will simply send up a second round of shoots.

" " The green growing tips of hosta plants emerging from winter dormancy are perfect for harvesting and cooking. Barry Winiker/Getty Images

Upon inspection, you may notice the cut end of a hosta shoot looks rather like a leek. Try a bite of a raw hosta shoot and you may find that it reveals a pleasant onion-adjacent flavor. However, the interesting thing about hostas is that this flavor profile will vary from plant to plant, with some leaning more toward asparagus. Add the shoots raw to any meal. Steam or boil the shoots, fry them in a bit of butter to caramelize the natural sugars or pickle them for a snappy addition to salads. In general, hostas are great for any recipe in which you'd use a cruciferous vegetable like broccoli.

If you missed the opportunity to cut and eat hosta shoots in early spring, you can wait for the leaves to unfurl, then harvest the leaves and substitute them for spinach or other greens. Likewise, you can watch for hostas to bloom in the mid to late summer, then cut the blossoms from the stem. The blossoms are typically sweet and floral. The blossoms can be added raw to salads or lightly breaded and pan-seared for a taste akin to squash blossoms.

" " Hostas are delicious sauteed in a bit of olive oil with nothing more than a little salt and pepper. Teresa Crowder

Now That's Interesting Hostas are safe for people to ingest, but not for pets. Hostas contain saponins, which can cause vomiting and diarrhea in dogs and cats. Although the symptoms are mild and usually pass within 24 hours, the repercussions depend on how much hosta the pet has eaten and may require veterinary attention.