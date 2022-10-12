5 Fall Foods You Can Forage in Your Own Neighborhood

" " Rose hips are the edible berries that grow after rose bushes have shed their flowers. Deyan Georgiev/Shutterstock

Roses are most recognizable for their beautiful summer blooms, but in the fall, rose bushes grow edible berries called rose hips. Some of the easiest rose hips to forage come from the multiflora rose, a Japanese species that's become the most widespread rose variety in the United States.

"Rose hips are an awesome food to get to know, and there are lots of them around," says Calyx Liddick, director of the Northern Appalachia School, where she also teaches foraging, botany and herbalism. "You can eat them straight. You can make jams or jellies out of them. You can make tea out of them or even dry and powder them."

Advertisement

Look for multiflora rose bushes on the edges of fields and trails. Look for arched branches with oval leaves and clusters of red hips. The best time to harvest rose hips is right after the first frost, Liddick says. "That's when they get sweet."