It's Nuts How These 6 Nuts Look Before Processing

If you like nuts and also don't want to have $12 anymore, a handful of cashews may be for you. So why are cashews so expensive? It has everything to do with how they are found in nature. Cashews, which are native to tropical locales all over the world, grow on trees and are attached to the bottom of a large fruit that tastes like a cross between a spicy mango and a citrusy grapefruit.

The cashew itself appears almost as an afterthought at the bottom of this large red fruit called a "cashew apple." The cashew nut is encased in a tough double shell that is full of acids and resins that cause skin irritation and, alarmingly, can be used as an insecticide. The entire cashew nut must be heated to destroy these toxins, and then it can be cracked to reveal the tasty, creamy cashew "meat" inside. This means that even cashews marketed as "raw" have been heated. This labor-intensive harvesting and processing process contributes to the cost of cashews.

