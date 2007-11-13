Cream Cheese Questions

Q. I like to make cheesecake with plenty of cream cheese, but it's always hard to remove it from the pan. Is there anything I can do to make it come out with ease?

A. Let's discuss the most obvious solutions first: Spray the entire bottom and sides of the springform pan with nonstick cooking spray before filling it with the crust and batter. Or, line the bottom of the pan with a circle of parchment paper or waxed paper; then spray the lined pan -- including the paper -- with nonstick cooking spray.

Another trick is to make sure the crust (usually a graham cracker crust) is pressed not just onto the bottom of the pan but also at least part way up the sides of the pan.

If these suggestions don't work, try this idea from Rose Levy Beranbaum's The Cake Bible (William Morrow, 1993): Refrigerate the baked cheesecake overnight in the pan.

Cover a baking sheet with plastic wrap and set aside. Remove the cheesecake from the refrigerator, and place it on a burner over low heat for just a few seconds to warm the bottom of the pan. Then run a knife around the edges of the cheesecake.

Place the prepared baking sheet upside down on the top of the cheesecake; invert the cake onto the baking pan, peel off the parchment or waxed paper circle, and re-invert the cheesecake onto a serving plate. Good luck!