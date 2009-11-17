Condiments & Ingredients
Condiments & Ingredients are important when creating a meal or dish. Read about how different ingredients work and what kind of condiments will enhance the flavor of a dish.
How Do Today's Brewers Make Non-alcoholic Beer?
You Don't Want to Know How Maraschino Cherries Are Made
Growing Mushrooms at Home Is Easier Than You Think
What's the Difference Between Liquor and Liqueur?
The Spicy History of Chai and How to Make It
Butter Coffee: Fad or 'Bulletproof' Breakfast?
What's the Difference Between Grits and Polenta?
What's the Difference Between Basmati and Jasmine Rice?
Congee Is the Food Equivalent of a Warm, Heated Gravity Blanket
Get the Scoop on Our Ice Cream Quiz!
What Is Halloumi Cheese, and Why Is It Suddenly So Popular?
What's the Difference Between Clarified Butter and Ghee?
Move Over Turducken. The Christmas PieCaken Is Here
Marzipan Is the Sweet Almond Treat You Need This Holiday
Who Invented the Fortune Cookie?
The French Baguette Receives UNESCO World Heritage Status
General Mills Resurrects 4 Classic Monster Cereals
Would You Eat Casu Marzu, the Illegal Cheese With Maggots?
How Food Tasters Work
Top 5 Reasons You Know You Should be a Pastry Chef
How to Get Your Big Break into the Baking Business
It's Nuts How These 6 Nuts Look Before Processing
What Are Hot Dogs Made Of?
Does Canned Food Really Deserve a Bad Rap?
How to Eat Dragon Fruit
What's the Difference Between Sweet Potatoes and Yams?
Does Fruit Really Ripen Faster in a Brown Paper Bag?
7 of the Hottest Peppers in the World
Where Does Vanilla Flavoring Come From?
Lemongrass Is a Prized Herb in Asian Cuisine
10 Flaming-hot Facts About Cheetos
Korean Street Treat Hotteok Is Like a Warm Hug
Is There Really a Difference Between the Left and Right Twix?
What's the Difference Between Champagne and Sparkling Wine?
What's the Difference Between Port and Sherry?
Why Does Your Wine Bottle Have a Dent in the Bottom?
Learn More
Sriracha is spicy and tangy but not super hot. That's why so many people love it. It never overpowers foods; it just complements them.
By Mark Mancini
Don't let its name — or strong aroma — turn you off. Fish sauce is a savory sauce used in Southeast Asian cuisine, and we promise if you try it, you'll never let your kitchen be without it.
By Mark Mancini
Jaggery is an unrefined sugar made from sugarcane that is frequently used in both savory and sweet dishes prepared throughout southwest Asia.
Advertisement
Sour cream and crème fraîche have a lot in common. But these two rich toppings aren't exactly the same. We'll tell you how they differ.
Nothing adds heat to a dish quite like hot sauce. Think you're hot sauce savvy? Take this quiz and prove it!
By Alia Hoyt
It's a "controversial" condiment if there ever was one. But what is liquid smoke anyway and why do some people hate the stuff?
By Jeremy Glass
Originally created for England's King George IV, A.1. sauce is still beloved by connoisseurs all over the world, though it isn't just for steak anymore.
By Jeremy Glass
Advertisement
Caster sugar is a term you may have come across in a British baking book or website. But what does it mean really? And what sugar can you substitute for it?
Aaaah ... peanut butter. For some, it's a staple food. But how much butter is there in a tablespoon of the stuff?
By Jeremy Glass
Many recipes call for kosher salt rather than regular table salt. But does it really matter? And can you substitute table salt if that's all you have on hand?
Xanthan gum is a flavorless food thickener that's been around for decades. Is it the pantry staple that's missing for your pantry?
Advertisement
You read that right. Frank's RedHot is the reason we now eat chicken wings. So what's the backstory? We'll tell you.
By Jeremy Glass
The wonderfully thick, dark syrup called molasses has been used in cooking for centuries and is still prized around the world today for its smokey sweetness.
This 180-year-old sauce can be used to add zing to just about any dish. But what's in it? And why is it so effective? And, most of all, how do you pronounce it anyway?
By Alia Hoyt
Is the difference between soy sauce and tamari like the difference between ketchup and catsup – in name only? Not at all, and we'll tell you why.
By Jeremy Glass
Advertisement
Vanilla is probably the most popular flavoring out there, but most of what we consume is the imitation variety as the real extract is pricey. What accounts for the high cost? And is it worth it?
By Alia Hoyt
They're convenient and sort of free, but do ketchup packets last forever?
By Meg Sparwath
Let physics explain how to avoid the dreaded ketchup explosion.
Come again? Here's what's really inside the typical restaurant 'wasabi'.
Advertisement
Unlike more commonly known taste aspects like bitter or sweet, umami is tough to pin down. But the savory sensation gives rich dishes undeniable oomph. Learn what gives a food its umami nature and how our tongues taste it.
You're out of brown sugar and would like to make a substitute. This article will tell you how to make a substitute for brown sugar.
Honey is an ancient and delicious pleasure. Read on to learn some of the best ways you can use it to sweeten your kitchen.
By Julia Layton & Mark Boyer
Most of us don't think too much about the ketchup we buy -- as long as there's a dab of the red stuff on our burgers and a bit for our fries, it's all good. But are there times when it's worth it to splurge on a fancier variety of ketchup?
Advertisement
There's no good reason to cook a choice cut of meat without seasoning it. Doctoring up your favorite foods with a little flavor transforms meals. These 10 marinades, brines and rubs are a cinch to make.
By Echo Surina
Although many people turn to salads for a healthy meal, one simple thing can ruin good intentions -- the salad dressing. To help cut back on the fat, we have ten easy-to-make dressings that can keep your greens healthy and great-tasting.