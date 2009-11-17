Condiments & Ingredients

Condiments & Ingredients are important when creating a meal or dish. Read about how different ingredients work and what kind of condiments will enhance the flavor of a dish.

Why Sriracha Is Everybody's Favorite Hot Sauce
Sriracha is spicy and tangy but not super hot. That's why so many people love it. It never overpowers foods; it just complements them.

By Mark Mancini

Why Everybody Is Hooked on Fish Sauce
Don't let its name — or strong aroma — turn you off. Fish sauce is a savory sauce used in Southeast Asian cuisine, and we promise if you try it, you'll never let your kitchen be without it.

By Mark Mancini

What Is Jaggery and Is It Better For You Than Sugar?
Jaggery is an unrefined sugar made from sugarcane that is frequently used in both savory and sweet dishes prepared throughout southwest Asia.

By Laurie L. Dove

What's the Difference Between Sour Cream and Crème Fraîche?
Sour cream and crème fraîche have a lot in common. But these two rich toppings aren't exactly the same. We'll tell you how they differ.

By Kristen Hall-Geisler

Fire in the Hole! The Hot Sauce Quiz
Nothing adds heat to a dish quite like hot sauce. Think you're hot sauce savvy? Take this quiz and prove it!

By Alia Hoyt

Liquid Smoke: Why You Either Love It or Hate It
It's a "controversial" condiment if there ever was one. But what is liquid smoke anyway and why do some people hate the stuff?

By Jeremy Glass

A.1., the Steak Sauce Created for a King
Originally created for England's King George IV, A.1. sauce is still beloved by connoisseurs all over the world, though it isn't just for steak anymore.

By Jeremy Glass

What's the Difference Between Caster Sugar and Regular Sugar?
Caster sugar is a term you may have come across in a British baking book or website. But what does it mean really? And what sugar can you substitute for it?

By Melanie Radzicki McManus

How Much Butter Is in Peanut Butter?
Aaaah ... peanut butter. For some, it's a staple food. But how much butter is there in a tablespoon of the stuff?

By Jeremy Glass

What's the Difference Between Kosher Salt and Table Salt?
Many recipes call for kosher salt rather than regular table salt. But does it really matter? And can you substitute table salt if that's all you have on hand?

By Melanie Radzicki McManus

What Is Xanthan Gum, and Should You Stock It in Your Pantry?
Xanthan gum is a flavorless food thickener that's been around for decades. Is it the pantry staple that's missing for your pantry?

By Jennifer Walker-Journey

Without Frank's RedHot There'd Be No Buffalo Wings
You read that right. Frank's RedHot is the reason we now eat chicken wings. So what's the backstory? We'll tell you.

By Jeremy Glass

Molasses: The Sticky Story of a Dark and Syrupy Sweetener
The wonderfully thick, dark syrup called molasses has been used in cooking for centuries and is still prized around the world today for its smokey sweetness.

By Patty Rasmussen

What's Inside Worcestershire Sauce, and How Do You Pronounce It?
This 180-year-old sauce can be used to add zing to just about any dish. But what's in it? And why is it so effective? And, most of all, how do you pronounce it anyway?

By Alia Hoyt

When to Cook With Tamari Instead of Soy Sauce
Is the difference between soy sauce and tamari like the difference between ketchup and catsup – in name only? Not at all, and we'll tell you why.

By Jeremy Glass

The Surprising Reason Why Vanilla Is So Expensive
Vanilla is probably the most popular flavoring out there, but most of what we consume is the imitation variety as the real extract is pricey. What accounts for the high cost? And is it worth it?

By Alia Hoyt

What's the Shelf Life of a Ketchup Packet?
They're convenient and sort of free, but do ketchup packets last forever?

By Meg Sparwath

Ketchup: How to Keep the Non-Newtonian Fluid From Messing Up Your Next BBQ
Let physics explain how to avoid the dreaded ketchup explosion.

By Samantha Sestanovich

That Green Stuff at the Sushi Restaurant? Not Really Wasabi
Come again? Here's what's really inside the typical restaurant 'wasabi'.

By Kathryn Whitbourne

How Umami Works
Unlike more commonly known taste aspects like bitter or sweet, umami is tough to pin down. But the savory sensation gives rich dishes undeniable oomph. Learn what gives a food its umami nature and how our tongues taste it.

By Christine Venzon

How to Make a Substitute for Brown Sugar
You're out of brown sugar and would like to make a substitute. This article will tell you how to make a substitute for brown sugar.

By HowStuffWorks.com Contributors

Top 10 Things You Can Make with Honey
Honey is an ancient and delicious pleasure. Read on to learn some of the best ways you can use it to sweeten your kitchen.

By Julia Layton & Mark Boyer

Save vs. Splurge: Fancy Ketchups
Most of us don't think too much about the ketchup we buy -- as long as there's a dab of the red stuff on our burgers and a bit for our fries, it's all good. But are there times when it's worth it to splurge on a fancier variety of ketchup?

By Christine Venzon

10 Must-have Marinades, Brines and Barbecue Rubs
There's no good reason to cook a choice cut of meat without seasoning it. Doctoring up your favorite foods with a little flavor transforms meals. These 10 marinades, brines and rubs are a cinch to make.

By Echo Surina

10 Homemade and Healthy Salad Dressings
Although many people turn to salads for a healthy meal, one simple thing can ruin good intentions -- the salad dressing. To help cut back on the fat, we have ten easy-to-make dressings that can keep your greens healthy and great-tasting.

By Kim Williamson