Fire in the Hole! The Hot Sauce Quiz

Image: OpenClipart-Vectors/Pixabay
About This QuizNothing adds heat to a dish quite like hot sauce. Think you're hot sauce savvy? Take this quiz and prove it!
Which pepper is the hottest in the world?
7 Pot Douglah
Carolina Reaper
Pepper heat is measured in Scoville heat units (SHUs). A standard tabasco pepper is 30,000 to 50,000. The Carolina Reaper is just a bit more than that at 2.2 million SHUs. Now that's fire!
Trinidad Moruga Scorpion
Advertisement
Where is Tabasco sauce manufactured?
Louisiana
Five generations' worth of the McIlhenny family have run the Tabasco company on Avery Island in Louisiana.
California
New Mexico
Advertisement
Sriracha is one international hot sauce that has gone mainstream. Where did it originate?
Malaysia
Thailand
This sauce was developed in the 1930s in the town of Si Racha. It's most often used by Thai people as a seafood dipping sauce.
India
Advertisement
Which pepper forms the base of most hot sauces from the Caribbean?
cayenne
habanero
scotch bonnet
Pepper sauce, the local name for hot sauce, is served with almost everything in the Caribbean. Scotch bonnet (100,000-350,000 SHUs) is the usual pepper.
Advertisement
How long did it take Mike Jack to down three Carolina Reapers to achieve the Guinness World Record for this feat?
19.2 seconds
9.72 seconds
This was the first time the record was achieved in less than 10 seconds! During this itty-bitty time period, Jack ate three Carolina Reapers, which equates to 4.9 million SHUs!
30 seconds
Advertisement
Hot peppers contain capsaicinoids. Who might benefit from this, medically?
cancer patients
people with severe seasonal allergies
recovering drug addicts
Capsaicinoids trigger endorphin and dopamine release, which help ease the effects of drug withdrawal. Sometimes people get addicted to hot sauce because of those dopamine releases.
Advertisement
Which of these peppers is highest on the Scoville scale?
jalapeño
chipotle
Chipotle peppers range from 5,000-8,000 SHUs, whereas jalapeños are "only" 2,500-8,000. The poblano is a lowly 1,000-1,500.
poblano
Advertisement
In Mexico, less emphasis is placed on the heat of the pepper when making hot sauce. What is prioritized, instead?
flavor
Mexican hot sauce is typically made from chipotle peppers, and flavor is even more important than the heat level.
size
color
Advertisement
This hot sauce is made with a pepper popular in Southern Africa.
harissa
sambal
piri-piri
"Piri-piri" (or "peri-peri") is a Swahili word meaning "pepper-pepper." The sauce has become popular all over the world thanks to the chicken chain Nando's, which uses it.
Advertisement
What's the best way to get relief from an extra-hot sauce?
Suck on ice.
Drink a glass of milk.
The milk protein stops the interaction between the sauce and your taste buds to achieve sweet, sweet relief.
Eat more sauce until your taste buds get used to it.
Advertisement
You Got:
/10
OpenClipart-Vectors/Pixabay