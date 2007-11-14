Is honey the same as sugar?

Q. I've heard you can substitute honey for sugar, but I'm concerned about using either in recipes because my husband is diabetic. Is using honey the same as using sugar?

A. Both a teaspoon of table sugar and a teaspoon of honey contain 4 to 5 grams of carbohydrate. This isn't a very large amount and isn't very likely to have much of an effect on blood glucose.

More important than the source of carbohydrate, though, is the total amount in a recipe. Research studies have shown that when equal amounts of sugar were substituted for starch in a food or meal, the blood glucose response was the same -- if you eat too much of any carbohydrate-containing food, it will effect your blood glucose level.

When choosing foods and recipes, there are two points to remember. First, look at the total amount of carbohydrate in a serving of the food or recipe, not the source of the carbohydrate.

Second, choose healthy carbohydrate foods. Most of your carbohydrate servings should come from fruits, vegetables, whole grains, and milk. If occasionally you want a "sweet" such as a serving made with honey or sugar, you can substitute the sweet for carbohydrate servings in your meal plan.

The bottom line is to look at the total amount of carbohydrate in one serving of a recipe or food and to make healthy food choices.