Parsley vs. Cilantro: Same Family, Totally Different Flavor Profile

" " Some types of parsley serve more as a garnish than as a flavor booster. nblx / Shutterstock

They’re green, leafy, and often mistaken for each other on the chopping block. But the parsley vs. cilantro matchup reveals a surprising number of differences in flavor, use, and even aroma.

Both herbs come from the Apiaceae family, which includes other plants like celery, carrot, dill, fennel, and chervil. Yet while they share botanical roots, they couldn’t taste more different in a dish.