Parsley vs. Cilantro: Same Family, Totally Different Flavor Profile

They’re green, leafy, and often mistaken for each other on the chopping block. But the parsley vs. cilantro matchup reveals a surprising number of differences in flavor, use, and even aroma.
Both herbs come from the Apiaceae family, which includes other plants like celery, carrot, dill, fennel, and chervil. Yet while they share botanical roots, they couldn’t taste more different in a dish.
Flat leaf parsley, also called Italian parsley, has pointy, serrated leaves and a mildly grassy flavor. Curly parsley, with its tight, frilly leaves, is mostly used as a garnish.
Cilantro, sometimes called coriander or Chinese parsley, has more tender, rounded leaves with a lacy edge.
Advertisement
Parsley leaves are darker and more structured, while cilantro leaves are softer and droopier. Fresh cilantro bunches tend to look more delicate. A quick sniff helps too: Cilantro has a sharp, citrusy aroma that parsley lacks.
Flavor and Smell
Fresh parsley has a bright flavor and clean taste with subtle earthy undertones. It adds freshness to salad dressings, tabbouleh, soups, and stews. Flat leaf varieties are more flavorful than curly ones, which are mostly decorative.
Cilantro has a stronger, citrus-forward flavor with spicy notes. Some people detect a soapy taste due to a specific gene. Still, it’s a popular choice in guacamole, salsa, and dishes seasoned with cumin and peppers.
Advertisement
Cilantro and parsley are both flavorful herbs, but cilantro’s bold profile makes it a centerpiece, not just a garnish.
Stems, Roots, and Cooking Use
Parsley stems are thicker and have a more intense, bitter flavor, so they’re best reserved for simmering in soups or removed after cooking. Cilantro stems are tender and packed with flavor, often chopped along with the leaves in sauces and curries.
In some recipes, like mixed herb sauces, both stems and leaves are used to maximize flavor. While fresh parsley complements mild dishes, cilantro stands out in spicy or tangy plates.
Advertisement
Cilantro roots, used in some Thai recipes, add even more depth. Though not commonly found in Western grocery stores, they’re prized for their intense flavor.
Seeds and Other Plant Parts
Cilantro seeds are known as coriander. These small, round brown seeds are a staple in spice blends and used in everything from curries to baked goods. Parsley seeds are edible but rarely used in recipes.
Both plants can flower, but for culinary use, they’re typically harvested before flowering. The flowers are edible, though the flavor is less pronounced.
Advertisement
Nutrition and Health Benefits
Both herbs are rich in vitamins A, C, and K. They also offer antioxidants and support digestion. Adding them to salads, sauces, or stews can boost a dish’s nutrient profile without extra calories.
Fresh parsley and fresh cilantro are low in calories and high in flavor, making them ideal additions to a healthy diet.
Advertisement
Culinary Applications and Substitutions
Flat leaf parsley holds up well in hot dishes and is often stirred into soups or sprinkled on pasta. Curly parsley makes a crisp topping for potatoes, fish, or rice.
Cilantro shines in cold dishes and vibrant salsas. It pairs well with tomatoes, onions, and chili. In recipes where the flavor of the herb matters most, parsley and cilantro are not interchangeable.
Advertisement
If a dish calls for parsley, especially in European cooking, swapping in cilantro could change the whole flavor profile. Likewise, replacing cilantro in a Latin American or Southeast Asian dish may dull its intended zest.
We created this article in conjunction with AI technology, then made sure it was fact-checked and edited by a HowStuffWorks editor.
Advertisement
Cite This!
Please copy/paste the following text to properly cite this HowStuffWorks.com article: