11 Types of Cookies for Your Next Snack Attack

By: Elena Tralwyn  |  Jun 10, 2025
cookies
Brace yourself for the incoming sugar rush. Alexander Spatari / Getty Images

Whether you're into gooey centers or crisp edges, there are countless types of cookies to satisfy every kind of sweet tooth. From nostalgic classics to inventive new takes, here’s a lineup of delicious cookies to bake, share or devour solo. (We'd never judge you.)

Most cookie recipes start with basic ingredients — flour, butter, sugar and eggs — but the variations are where the magic happens. Add-ins like chocolate chips, macadamia nuts or lemon zest take these bites from good to unforgettable.

Advertisement

Contents
  1. Chocolate Chip Cookies
  2. Peanut Butter Cookies
  3. Oatmeal Raisin Cookies
  4. Sugar Cookies
  5. Gingerbread Cookies
  6. Shortbread Cookies
  7. Linzer Cookies
  8. Russian Tea Cakes
  9. Whoopie Pies
  10. Icebox Cookies
  11. Spritz Cookies

1. Chocolate Chip Cookies

Chocolate chip cookies
Chocolate chip cookies. George Pachantouris / Getty Images

The classic chocolate chip cookie is all about semi-sweet chocolate, brown sugar and a chewy texture. Swap in chocolate chunks or white chocolate chips for a twist.

Want more bite? Try more brown sugar and a bit less baking powder.

Advertisement

2. Peanut Butter Cookies

peanut butter cookies
Peanut butter cookies. Lew Robertson / Getty Images

Dense, rich and often fork-pressed, these peanut butter cookies are made with plenty of peanut butter and sometimes chopped pecans. A soft cookie version pairs well with a scoop of vanilla ice cream.

Advertisement

3. Oatmeal Raisin Cookies

Oatmeal raisin cookies
Oatmeal raisin cookies. Paul Velgos / Getty Images

Oatmeal cookies are hearty and wholesome, with raisins, brown sugar and often cinnamon. These chewy cookies offer a hint of nostalgia and are best enjoyed warm from the baking sheet.

Advertisement

4. Sugar Cookies

Sugar cookies
Sugar cookies. joshblake / Getty Images

Rolled and cut into festive shapes, sugar cookies are buttery and ideal for decorating. Add a sugar glaze or top with confectioners sugar for extra flair — great for holidays and bake sales.

Advertisement

5. Gingerbread Cookies

Gingerbread cookies
Gingerbread cookies. Ana Rocio Garcia Franco / Getty Images

Made with molasses, powdered ginger and cinnamon, these cookies are the foundation of gingerbread houses. Whether baked to be soft or dry cookies, they’re traditionally eaten during winter festivities.

Advertisement

6. Shortbread Cookies

Shortbread cookies
Shortbread cookies. Kylie Townsend / Getty Images

Just butter, sugar and flour, these butter cookies are all about a flaky texture and that melt-in-your-mouth feel. Add almond extract or dip in chocolate ganache to elevate this basic beauty.

Advertisement

7. Linzer Cookies

Linzer cookies
Linzer cookies. Lisa Wiltse / Getty Images

A sandwich cookie made from ground nuts and filled with jam or lemon curd, this one is often dusted with powdered sugar. They’re fancy enough for special occasions.

Advertisement

8. Russian Tea Cakes

Russian tea cakes
Russian tea cakes. Kemi H Photography / Getty Images

Also known as snowballs or Mexican wedding cookies, these nutty, round bites are rolled in confectioners sugar and made with chopped pecans. Expect a crumbly texture and rich flavor.

Advertisement

9. Whoopie Pies

Whoopie pies
Whoopie pies. Photo by Brian T. Evans / Getty Images

Technically a cookie form of cake, these use two cake like texture discs filled with vanilla cream or cream cheese frosting. Think of them as cookie cups for frosting lovers.

Advertisement

10. Icebox Cookies

These rolled cookies are shaped and chilled before slicing and baking. Great for make-ahead batches, often flavored with candied fruits, crystallized ginger, chopped nuts or even white chocolate.

11. Spritz Cookies

Spritz cookies
Spritz cookies. yumehana / Getty Images

Piped from a cookie press, these airy, buttery cookies hold their shape and are often colored or decorated. They make ideal holiday cookies thanks to their thin layer and classic appeal.

We created this article in conjunction with AI technology, then made sure it was fact-checked and edited by a HowStuffWorks editor.

Citation

Advertisement

Loading...