11 Types of Cookies for Your Next Snack Attack

Whether you're into gooey centers or crisp edges, there are countless types of cookies to satisfy every kind of sweet tooth. From nostalgic classics to inventive new takes, here’s a lineup of delicious cookies to bake, share or devour solo. (We'd never judge you.)
Most cookie recipes start with basic ingredients — flour, butter, sugar and eggs — but the variations are where the magic happens. Add-ins like chocolate chips, macadamia nuts or lemon zest take these bites from good to unforgettable.
Advertisement