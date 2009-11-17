Desserts

Desserts can be sweet, savory, hot or cold. Read about how to make a warm pie or try your hand at creating your own ice cream. Learn how to prepare a delicious sweet treat that will surely be a palate pleaser.

Move Over Turducken. The Christmas PieCaken Is Here
You think the turducken is a glutinous holiday dish? Let us introduce you to the Christmas PieCaken.

By Katy Spratte Joyce

Marzipan Is the Sweet Almond Treat You Need This Holiday
Some form of marzipan can be dated back to ancient Egypt. But today this sweet confection is as traditional a holiday treat as they get.

By Stephanie Vermillion

Who Invented the Fortune Cookie?
You crack open the fortune cookie at the end of your meal and ... well, it may not exactly tell your future, but who doesn't secretly hope it promises something fabulous?

By Jeremy Glass

I Scream, You Scream, We All Scream for Instant Carbonated Ice Cream
Yep – carbonated ice cream that doesn't have to be shipped frozen could be a win-win for both environmentalists and ice cream lovers everywhere.

By Jeremy Glass

How the Shamrock Shake Became McDonald's Mintiest Legend
The Shamrock Shake is back at McDonald's. We're breaking down all the quirks that make it so legendary.

By Jeremy Glass

The Humble History of Pumpkin Pie
It's a pie. Filled with squash. Who in the world decided that was a good idea?

By Shaun Chavis

Bao Bing: A Sweet Treat That's Survived for Centuries
From as early as the 7th century, people have been eating this concoction of shaved ice, sweetened condensed milk and, yes, red beans.

By Laurie L. Dove

Forget Soft Serve! Booza Is the Stretchy New Ice Cream Sensation
Booza is one of the oldest kinds of ice cream in the world, but this stretchy treat is bizarre news to most of us.

By Jesslyn Shields

Japanese Scientists Invent Ice Cream That Doesn’t Melt
Ice cream that won't melt sounds like an impossible idea, but it's available now in Japan.

By Jesslyn Shields

Who invented salted caramel?
When a food gets the sweet-to-salty ratio just right, it's quite the recipe for pleasure. Salted caramel is one flavor that hits all the right taste buds. Leave it to a Frenchman to create the perfect sweet.

By Debra Ronca

Simple Decorations for Easy, Beautiful Birthday Cakes
Even the most inexperienced bakers can create gorgeous birthday cakes with little time and effort.

By Sarah Fernandez

7 Ways to Perk Up Boxed Cake Mix
Boxed cake mix is anything but boring when doctored even just a little bit.

By Sarah Fernandez

Beyond Boxed Chocolate and Vanilla: 7 Wild and Delicious Birthday Cake Ideas
Life’s too short to only eat chocolate and vanilla cake. Spice up your next birthday party with some fun and unique cakes.

By Sarah Fernandez

10 Most Labor-Intensive Desserts
How much time would you spend making a cake? An hour? 10 hours? A few days? We've compiled a list of the most labor-intensive -- and tastiest -- desserts out there.

By Caitlin Uttley

10 Most Decadent Pastries Ever Conceived
Who doesn't want to dig their teeth into a delectable pastry? The creamy filling oozes onto your fingers. The pastry shell melts in your mouth. What are the world's greatest pastry inventions?

By Debra Ronca

What's the Difference: Sponge Cake, Pound Cake, Gateau, Genoise
Sponge cakes, pound cakes -- they're all sweet and delicious, so what's the big difference? With a few ingredient tweaks, you can go from light and fluffy to buttery and filling.

By Cherise Threewitt

America's Top 10 Favorite Baked Goods
Americans are fiercely protective and passionate about beloved foods and recipes -- and especially so when it comes to baked goods. What are some of our favorite regional dishes, hot out of the oven?

By Cherise Threewitt

10 Traditional Cakes from Around the World
Have an extra piece of cake -- it's really just bread, right? You're more right than you know. Cakes started out as sweet breads, and now they're a part of cultures around the world.

By Sara Elliott

Ultimate Cake Off Recipes
What pairs well with any meal? Cake, of course! Learn how to make these delicious confections created by the contestants of TLC's "Ultimate Cake Off".

5 Decadent Valentine's Day Desserts
Valentine's Day is a day of indulgence and decadence, of romance and flowers. Chocolate is the ambrosia of Valentine's Day gifts, and it's also the mother lode of ingredients in delectable desserts.

By Emilie Sennebogen

The Ultimate Cake Off Image Gallery
In TLC's "Ultimate Cake Off," you'll see the greatest cake artists in the world. Check out our collection of pictures and see what we mean.

Healthy Splurge: What's the Healthiest Cake in the World?
The words "health" and "cake" aren't often uttered in the same sentence. Ingredients like butter and heavy cream make the cake taste great but can end up forever on the hips. A few substitutions can change that.

By Emilie Sennebogen

10 Most Popular Cupcake Flavors and Why
The cupcake is hotter than ever, and it's easy to see why. This individual-sized little cake has a frosted dome and the kind of personality that fits in at a class party or a wedding. But what are the most popular flavors?

By Chris Obenschain

10 Cupcakes That Won't Put on the Pounds
These miniature cakes are more popular than ever thanks to the designer cupcake bakeries that have cropped up in major cities all over the country. How can you enjoy them without the guilt?

By Alison Cooper & Emilie Sennebogen

Vegan Cakes and Cupcakes
Going vegan means no animal products of any kind, including dairy. But how do you make a cake without the three holy ingredients of the baking world: eggs, butter and milk? Turns out, it's not so tough to bake vegan.

By Emilie Sennebogen