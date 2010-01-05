The Ultimate Cake Off Image Gallery

" " Photo by Gary Gray In TLC's Ultimate Cake Off, you'll see the greatest cake artists in the world, like this wedding cake. On the next page, you'll see another amazing example.

Photo by DCL Every episode of the Ultimate Cake Off features three decorators and their teams. They build cakes more than 5 feet tall and weighing hundreds of pounds.

Photo by DCL Each cake on the Ultimate Cake Off is supposed to represent an assigned theme. This one commemorates the Fourth of July.

Photo by Gary Gray Normally, cakes like this would take weeks to create, but contestants in the Ultimate Cake Off are given just nine hours.

Photo by Ussama Hanna Tariq Hanna is from New Orleans, La., and brings a rock-star sensibility to the Ultimate Cake Off.

Photo by Eric Biermann This cake was created by Tariq Hanna's team for the very first episode of the Ultimate Cake Off, Shark Summer.

Photo by Tariq Hanna These sea creatures are just some of the little details from Tariq Hanna's cake on the first episode of Ultimate Cake Off.

Photo by Eric Biermann Ashley Vicos works on a sea creature for the Shark Summer episode of Ultimate Cake Off.

Photo by Donald Seidman Ultimate Cake Off competitor Ashley Vicos is the owner of "Sweet Ashley's" in Atlanta, Ga.

Photo by Richard Medina Hailing from Riverside, Calif., Richard Medina has been operating his own shop for more than 11 years.

Photo by DCL Susan Carberry joined the Ultimate Cake Off competition after six years away from competitive cake-making.

Photo by Bob Brougham Bob Brougham, seen here pouring his cake, likes to sketch his cakes out before he starts.

Photo by Greg Marsh These penguins were created by Greg Marsh, from Eagle, Idaho, who likes to add some whimsy to his cakes.

Photo by Gary Gray Anne Heap, who designed this cake for the Ultimate Bake Off episode celebrating Legoland California, learned from top cake designer Ron Israel.

Photo by Dana Herbert Dana Herbert, from Bear, Del., is moving up in the world of competitive cake-making. He's already got a reputation for being one of the top sugar artists.

Photo by DCL Seen here at left, Dana Herbert faced off with Anne Heap and Kate Sullivan on the Ultimate Cake Off.

Photo by Kate Sullivan Kate Sullivan, from New York City, has created a custom set of cake patterns and is a seasoned competitor.

Photo by Kate Sullivan Here's one of Kate Sullivan's designs, a model of Noah's Ark, complete with passengers.

Photo by Leslie Poyourow Leslie Poyourow is a self-taught artist who quit her government job to make cakes full time. These two are examples of her work.

Photo by Courtney Clark Like many on Ultimate Cake Off, Ann Arbor, Mich.'s Courtney Clark is known for her whimsical style, as you can see from this cake. She faced off against frequent rival Norm Davis.

Photo by Norman Davis Norm Davis's work is well-known, especially the chocolate curl flowers on his cakes.

Photo by Gary Gray Take a look at Ashley Vicos's cake for the Ultimate Cake Off's Circus Spectacular.

Photo by Gary Gray This photo shows more detail of Ashley Vicos's cake for the Circus Spectacular.

Photo by Gary Gray Mary Moy-Hochstetler is a pastry chef, cake decorator and sugar artist. Here's a close-up shot of her finished cake.

Photo by DCL Here's a close-up of two cars on Greg Marsh's cake celebrating the Petersen Automotive Museum's 15th Anniversary celebration. Tune in to see Ultimate Cake Off on TLC, Mondays at 10 p.m. Eastern, 9 p.m. Central.