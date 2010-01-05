The Ultimate Cake Off Image Gallery

In TLC's Ultimate Cake Off, you'll see the greatest cake artists in the world, like this wedding cake. On the next page, you'll see another amazing example.
Every episode of the Ultimate Cake Off features three decorators and their teams. They build cakes more than 5 feet tall and weighing hundreds of pounds. Read on to see another view of this Fourth of July cake.
Each cake on the Ultimate Cake Off is supposed to represent an assigned theme. This one commemorates the Fourth of July. On the next page, you'll see a cake fit to sail the seven seas.
Normally, cakes like this would take weeks to create, but contestants in the Ultimate Cake Off are given just nine hours. On the next page, you'll see one of the participants.
Tariq Hanna is from New Orleans, La., and brings a rock-star sensibility to the Ultimate Cake Off. See him and his team in action on the next page.
This cake was created by Tariq Hanna's team for the very first episode of the Ultimate Cake Off, Shark Summer. Get a close-up of some of Hanna's team's sea creatures on the next page.
These sea creatures are just some of the little details from Tariq Hanna's cake on the first episode of Ultimate Cake Off. On the next page, you'll see Hanna's competitor on that episode, Ashley Vicos.
Ashley Vicos works on a sea creature for the Shark Summer episode of Ultimate Cake Off. Take a look at more of Vicos's work next.
Ultimate Cake Off competitor Ashley Vicos is the owner of "Sweet Ashley's" in Atlanta, Ga. On the next page, you'll see work by Richard Medina.
Hailing from Riverside, Calif., Richard Medina has been operating his own shop for more than 11 years. Take a look at the work of fellow Californian Susan Carberry on the next page.
Susan Carberry joined the Ultimate Cake Off competition after six years away from competitive cake-making. On the next page, you'll meet one of her competitors.
Bob Brougham, seen here pouring his cake, likes to sketch his cakes out before he starts. Next, we'll look at one really cool cake.
These penguins were created by Greg Marsh, from Eagle, Idaho, who likes to add some whimsy to his cakes. There's plenty of whimsy in the cake on the next page.
Anne Heap, who designed this cake for the Ultimate Bake Off episode celebrating Legoland California, learned from top cake designer Ron Israel. The man on the next page is also a fan of Israel's work.
Dana Herbert, from Bear, Del., is moving up in the world of competitive cake-making. He's already got a reputation for being one of the top sugar artists. On the next page, we'll see he and his team in action.
Seen here at left, Dana Herbert faced off with Anne Heap and Kate Sullivan on the Ultimate Cake Off. Meet Sullivan on the next page.
Kate Sullivan, from New York City, has created a custom set of cake patterns and is a seasoned competitor. See an example of her work on the next page.
Here's one of Kate Sullivan's designs, a model of Noah's Ark, complete with passengers. Next, let's take a look at the work of Leslie Poyourow.
Leslie Poyourow is a self-taught artist who quit her government job to make cakes full time. These two are examples of her work. On the next page, we'll look at Courtney Clark's cakes.
Like many on Ultimate Cake Off, Ann Arbor, Mich.'s Courtney Clark is known for her whimsical style, as you can see from this cake. She faced off against frequent rival Norm Davis, whom you'll see on the next page.
Norm Davis's work is well-known, especially the chocolate curl flowers on his cakes. Next, let's look at photos from the Circus Spectacular episode of Ultimate Cake Off.
Take a look at Ashley Vicos's cake for the Ultimate Cake Off's Circus Spectacular. On the next page, we'll see what it looks like close up.
This photo shows more detail of Ashley Vicos's cake for the Circus Spectacular. You'll see what her competitor Mary Moy-Hochstetler came up with on the next page.
Mary Moy-Hochstetler is a pastry chef, cake decorator and sugar artist. Here's a close-up shot of her finished cake. On the next page, you'll see a race for the finish line.
Here's a close-up of two cars on Greg Marsh's cake celebrating the Petersen Automotive Museum's 15th Anniversary celebration. Tune in to see Ultimate Cake Off on TLC, Mondays at 10 p.m. Eastern, 9 p.m. Central.
