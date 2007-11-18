What are Soy Crumbles?

" " Soy crumbles serve as a vegetarian alternative to ground beef. Stockbyte

A. Soy "crumbles" -- also called "ground burger" -- are soy food products that resemble cooked ground beef. Soy crumbles are meatless, containing only a fraction of the fat of ground beef and no saturated fat or cholesterol.

Soy crumbles can be used in any recipe in place of ground meat. Because they're already cooked, soy crumbles can usually just be sprinkled into soups, stews, chilies and the like toward the end of cooking.

Soy crumbles are sold in boxes and bags in the frozen food section of most large supermarkets.