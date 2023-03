" " Cilantro is used in Asian, Mexican and Indian dishes. See more culinary herb pictures. Mats Heyman

A. Cilantro is an herb and is sometimes referred to as coriander. Cilantro specifically refers to the leaves and stems of the coriander plant.

Cilantro is also not to be confused with coriander seeds, which have a very different flavor, cilantro's flavor and odor are quite pungent.

It makes a good complement to spicy foods. Cilantro is commonly used in Asian, Mexican and Indian cuisines.