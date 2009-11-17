Herbs & Spices

Herbs & Spices are an essential ingredient that is frequently overlooked when preparing a dish. Learn how herbs and spices work and how to add them to your meals.

7 of the Hottest Peppers in the World
There are hot peppers and there are mouth-scorchers. Have you tried any of these seven extremely hot peppers?

By Dylan Ris

Where Does Vanilla Flavoring Come From?
Ah, vanilla. You can almost smell it right now, can't you? From pure vanilla extract to essence and imitation, it comes in all forms. But where does vanilla flavoring come from?

By Laurie L. Dove

Lemongrass Is a Prized Herb in Asian Cuisine
This grassy herb adds a bright, floral kick to many Asian dishes, from curries and soups to stews and teas. It can even be used to repel insects.

By Muriel Vega

Paprika Is Way More Than Just Deviled Egg Dust
Paprika comes from the dried Capsicum annuum variety of red peppers, and can range in flavor from sweet to very hot.

By Patty Rasmussen

What Does Cardamom, the 'Queen of Spices,' Taste Like?
One of the most expensive spices in the world, cardamom is native to India, Bhutan and Nepal and has a rich, intoxicating flavor used in sweet and savory dishes and teas worldwide.

By Jeremy Glass

Why Saffron Is More Expensive Than Gold
It takes up to 170,000 individual flowers to yield just 1 pound of saffron, and each individual strand, or stigma, is painstakingly picked from the flower by hand.

By Jeremy Glass

The Truth About Turmeric: What Health Benefits Does It Really Have?
Turmeric is having a moment right now as the spice du jour for promoting wellness and treating all kinds of conditions from arthritis to depression to indigestion. Does science back these claims up?

By Alia Hoyt

Chinese Five-spice Powder: Tasty and Not Necessarily Five Spices
What other spice can you name whose specific ingredients may vary?

By Robert Lamb

Why does ginger settle an upset stomach?
The same compounds responsible for ginger's potent taste and smell offer relief to gurgling digestive systems.

By Alison Cooper

Why does salt make you thirsty?
Whether you're about to munch on some sodium-laden cured meats or a salty snack, go ahead and grab a big glass of water. Why does salt make you so thirsty?

By Laurie L. Dove

What's the difference between an herb and a spice?
Meals would be pretty boring without the benefit of herbs and spices. But lest you think those are interchangeable terms, we're here to tell you they're definitely not. What's the difference between herbs and spices?

By Laurie L. Dove

5 Superb Herbs
If you scratch your head over which herbs will best complement your dish; fret no more. Read up on these five superb herbs and get some new recipes here.

10 Essential Chinese Spices and Sauces
Some fans of Chinese food are content to stick with basic sauces and spices common to this type of cuisine. Others wish to branch out and try new flavors. Check out our list of 10 sauces and spices to suit both of these preferences.

By Alia Hoyt & Sara Elliott

10 Best Herbs to Pair with Tomatoes
When it comes to summertime freshness, not much beats the taste of a newly picked, vine-ripe tomato. Every cook worth his or her knives, however, should know which herbs go well with tomatoes.

By Rachel Oswald

Spice Pictures
Spice pictures will delight you with brilliant colors and aromas from around the world. Check out our spice album and learn how to flavor your food.

By Candace Keener & Marie Bobel

10 Must-have Herbs and Spices in American Kitchens
You may be familiar with the names of most of the herbs and spices on our list, but do you know which ones will accent a particular dish best, or better yet, which offer health benefits to you and your family?

By Jonathan Strickland & Natalie Kilgore

Garlic Questions
Garlic is versatile and delicious. How do you store it and can you use it once you see green sprouts? Get your garlic questions answered and see recipe ideas with the help of this article.

By the Editors of Easy Home Cooking Magazine

What is Parsley?
Flat-leaf parsley, Italian parsley, Chinese parsley, and cilantro - what is the difference? Read this article to find out the answer to all of your parsley questions.

By the Editors of Easy Home Cooking Magazine

What is a Sprig?
A sprig is a small piece of an herb used in cooking. Sprigs add a wonderful flavor to cooked dishes, but you should remove the sprig after cooking. Learn more about sprigs here.

By the Editors of Easy Home Cooking Magazine

What is Cilantro?
Cilantro is a bright, pungent herb used in Asian, Mexican and Indian cooking. Cilantro specifically refers to the leaves and stems of the coriander plant. Learn more about cilantro here.

By the Editors of Easy Home Cooking Magazine

Spice Questions
Spices are an important part of cooking. It is spices that give dishes, like pumpkin pie, their flavor. By adding spices to your food, you can quickly and easily enhance your favorite recipe. Find answers to your spice questions in this article.

By the Editors of Easy Home Cooking Magazine

Basil Questions
Basil is a key herb in pesto sauce. It can last up to five days, or can be dried or made into a paste and frozen for future use. Summer is the best time to buy fresh basil, because it is plentiful and cheap at farmers' markets. Read more about basil.

By the Editors of Easy Home Cooking Magazine

Salt Questions
Why do some dessert recipes call for salt? Is it really necessary to add the salt in there?. Discover answers to a variety of salt questions. This article sheds light on salt's use in desserts, salty soups, and reduced sodium foods.

By the Editors of Easy Home Cooking Magazine

Herb Questions
Need answers to your herb questions? Learn about herbes de Provence, Chinese five spice powder, and using dried herbs in place of fresh herbs. See how to make your own herbs and check out recipes.

By the Editors of Easy Home Cooking Magazine

How to Plant and Store Garlic
Sure, you could buy garlic at the store. But it's just as easy to grow your own, and it keeps for months. Find out how to plant, harvest and store garlic.

By Gayle A. Alleman