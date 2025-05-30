8 Food Festivals Where You Can Fill Up on a Good Time

By: Elena Tralwyn  |  May 30, 2025
friends eating outside
You're going to want to look up details about upcoming events after reading this list. Drazen Zigic / Shutterstock

Food festivals are the ultimate mashup of culture, creativity and cuisine. Whether you're a fan of smoky barbecues or small-batch wine, there's a festival for your taste buds.

And no, these aren't just events for foodies. They're full-blown celebrations that serve up live music, local flair and plenty of photo-worthy plates.

Summer's prime time for outdoor eats, especially in towns like Fort Collins and Napa Valley where festival goers flock to savor local flavors. Spice up your weekends with a visit to one of these events. Just be sure to confirm the dates, since some festivals take place on weekdays too.

Contents
  1. Aspen Food and Wine Classic (Aspen, Colorado)
  2. Taste of Fort Collins (Fort Collins, Colorado)
  3. BottleRock Napa Valley (Napa, California)
  4. Cheese Curd Festival (Ellsworth, Wisconsin)
  5. Smokin' Jazz and Barbecue Blues Festival (Brighton, Michigan)
  6. Taste of Country (Multiple Locations)
  7. Vail Wine Classic (Vail, Colorado)
  8. Epcot International Food and Wine Festival (Orlando, Florida)

1. Aspen Food and Wine Classic (Aspen, Colorado)

This fest is where high-altitude meets haute cuisine.

Set against the Rockies, the Aspen Food & Wine Classic brings together celebrity chefs, world-class winemakers and food lovers for a weekend of tasting and toasting. Cooking demonstrations, wine seminars and scenic views make it a top pick.

2. Taste of Fort Collins (Fort Collins, Colorado)

This town knows how to party. The Taste of Fort Collins features food trucks, craft beer, live music and bites from local restaurants. It's a great way to sample the city's culinary chops while enjoying concerts and community vibes downtown.

The festival takes place on a summer weekend and draws visitors from across Colorado.

3. BottleRock Napa Valley (Napa, California)

Wine country throws one of the best drink festivals around. BottleRock is a mix of chart-topping music, Michelin-starred chefs and premium Napa wines. Think of it as a concert where every seat is VIP and every dish is designed to impress.

Festival goers can also catch cooking demos and sip craft beer alongside winemakers.

4. Cheese Curd Festival (Ellsworth, Wisconsin)

Don't underestimate this dairy-fueled delight. The Cheese Curd Festival takes Wisconsin's favorite snack to new levels with beer pairings, cheese sculpting contests and yes, plenty of deep-fried curds.

It’s a weekend-long celebration of cheese, fun and all things savory. The festival also features live music and family-friendly events.

5. Smokin' Jazz and Barbecue Blues Festival (Brighton, Michigan)

This event brings smoky ribs, brisket and blues to the heart of town. Food trucks serve up slow-cooked meats while jazz and blues bands keep the party going. It’s a flavorful celebration that combines great music and mouthwatering barbecue.

6. Taste of Country (Multiple Locations)

Part country music concert, part food fest, this event series takes place in different towns across the U.S. It features classic American eats, drink tents and top-tier country artists.

Visitors can savor the taste of regional specialties while enjoying live performances.

7. Vail Wine Classic (Vail, Colorado)

Hosted in July, this event is a wine lover’s dream.

The Vail Wine Classic offers tastings from international and local winemakers, paired with bites from top chefs. Cooking demonstrations and scenic mountain views elevate the experience. It’s a true celebration of wine and summer in Colorado.

8. Epcot International Food and Wine Festival (Orlando, Florida)

Held over multiple weeks, this Disney-backed fest turns Epcot into a world tasting tour. With global pavilions offering bites and sips from dozens of countries, it’s a chance to travel the world without leaving town. Expect live concerts, celebrity chefs and cooking classes too.

We created this article in conjunction with AI technology, then made sure it was fact-checked and edited by a HowStuffWorks editor.

