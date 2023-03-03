How Do Today's Brewers Make Non-alcoholic Beer?

" " The Tokyo-Musashino Brewery has produced ALL-FREE in Japan since 1963. It's now available in the U.S. Suntory

These days, it's nearly impossible for the average drinker to tell the difference between a good non-alcoholic beer and regular beer. That's because the ingredients and brewing process are basically the same. The biggest difference is that NA brewers take steps during the process to greatly reduce or eliminate the alcohol in the final product.

Generally speaking, the main difference between NA beer and regular beer is the alcohol content, Walker says. The alcohol content of beer typically ranges from 2 percent to 12 percent alcohol by volume (ABV). But that doesn't mean the NA beer you're guzzling isn't 100 percent alcohol-free.

There are some true 0.0 percent ABV beers (formerly called alcohol-free beer) on the market, including Suntory ALL-FREE. However, beer sold in the U.S. that contains up to 0.5 percent ABV (sometimes referred to as low-alcohol beer) is also allowed to carry the "non-alcohol" moniker. That's because the standard methods for brewing NA beer make reaching a true 0.0 percent difficult. (For reference, Athletic Brewing Co.'s beers are less than 0.5 percent ABV.)

Keep in mind that it's highly unlikely you'll catch a buzz from a non-alcoholic beer with 0.5 percent ABV. That's because your body can metabolize that small amount of alcohol about as fast as you consume it — roughly within 17 minutes after guzzling.

On the other hand, a beer containing 5.6 percent ABV takes more than three hours to metabolize. In other words, you'd have to kick back about 10 non-alcohol beers with 0.5 percent ABV in a short amount of time to feel the effects of just one 5 percent ABV beer.

"A lot of people just like beer," but don't necessarily want the alcohol that comes with it, Walker says. NA beer gives consumers the opportunity to enjoy a cold one any time — say, at lunch on a workday — without being impaired afterward.

Consumers can also enjoy one every night of the week and still wake up the morning after feeling great. "It's a beer for every occasion," Walker says.

