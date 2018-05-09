Food Science
What's the Difference Between Liquor and Liqueur?
The Spicy History of Chai and How to Make It
Butter Coffee: Fad or 'Bulletproof' Breakfast?
What's the Difference Between Grits and Polenta?
What's the Difference Between Basmati and Jasmine Rice?
Congee Is the Food Equivalent of a Warm, Heated Gravity Blanket
Why Sriracha Is Everybody's Favorite Hot Sauce
Why Everybody Is Hooked on Fish Sauce
What Is Jaggery and Is It Better For You Than Sugar?
Get the Scoop on Our Ice Cream Quiz!
What Is Halloumi Cheese, and Why Is It Suddenly So Popular?
What's the Difference Between Clarified Butter and Ghee?
Move Over Turducken. The Christmas PieCaken Is Here
Marzipan Is the Sweet Almond Treat You Need This Holiday
Who Invented the Fortune Cookie?
The French Baguette Receives UNESCO World Heritage Status
General Mills Resurrects 4 Classic Monster Cereals
Would You Eat Casu Marzu, the Illegal Cheese With Maggots?
How Food Tasters Work
Top 5 Reasons You Know You Should be a Pastry Chef
How to Get Your Big Break into the Baking Business
It's Nuts How These 6 Nuts Look Before Processing
What Are Hot Dogs Made Of?
Does Canned Food Really Deserve a Bad Rap?
How to Eat Dragon Fruit
What's the Difference Between Sweet Potatoes and Yams?
Does Fruit Really Ripen Faster in a Brown Paper Bag?
7 of the Hottest Peppers in the World
Where Does Vanilla Flavoring Come From?
Lemongrass Is a Prized Herb in Asian Cuisine
10 Flaming-hot Facts About Cheetos
Korean Street Treat Hotteok Is Like a Warm Hug
Is There Really a Difference Between the Left and Right Twix?
What's the Difference Between Champagne and Sparkling Wine?
What's the Difference Between Port and Sherry?
Why Does Your Wine Bottle Have a Dent in the Bottom?
Craft beer is big business. And breweries are banking on non-alcoholic beer as their new cash cow. But how do they brew beer without alcohol?
The expression "the cherry on top" is supposed to refer to a very good thing. You may think differently once you learn how maraschino cherries are actually made.
By Alia Hoyt
If you love mushrooms, why not grow them at home? It's easy if you have a mushroom growing kit.
By Muriel Vega
It's marketed as an alternative to refined sugar. But is coconut sugar really a healthier option?
Amateur mycologists abound and do-it-yourself mushroom growing kits are all the worldwide rage today. Find out how you too can get started growing your own edible mushrooms.
By Jeremy Glass
It is raw beef, after all, so there's a natural tendency to shy away from eating steak tartare. But don't be afraid. You can eat it.
By Jeremy Glass
It's not cream. And it's not creamy. But it is handy and inexpensive, and it'll give your food 'oomph.'
Is that pepper too hot to handle? See where it falls on the Scoville scale.
By John Donovan
Honey has been used as medicine for millennia and, in this century, the old remedies seem to be holding up to science.
The Maillard reaction is the scientific process that makes your steak (and other foods) taste and smell delicious. So, how does that work? We'll explain.
By Jeremy Glass
Carmine, a natural red dye also known as cochineal extract, is indeed made from the crushed bodies of the cochineal bug. And it provides the color for many of the foods we eat.
By Katie Carman
Baking soda and baking powder are both leavening agents, but they work differently in batters and doughs. So, in a pinch, can you substitute one for the other?
We know wine collectors age their wine. But what about beer? There's a movement of beer enthusiasts dabbling in aging beer, too. Do the same rules apply?
String cheese is a super popular snack with kids and adults. And it's stringiness can be a bit baffling, too.
By Meg Sparwath
Sassafras has a long history of culinary, medicinal and aromatic use, but safrole, a toxic compound found in its essential oils, has been banned by the FDA because of its potential carcinogenic properties.
Citric acid is added to everything from food to medicines to cleaning supplies. Although it occurs naturally, it's mostly manufactured from black mold. But does that mean we need to be worried?
By Alia Hoyt
Ice cream made with insect milk? A start-up in South Africa hopes you'll say, "Yes please!"
Grocery store tomatoes are all but flavorless anymore. A group of scientists is out to bring the ripe, red taste of summer back.
By Shaun Chavis
Female chickens lay eggs whether they've mated with a rooster or not.
Which do you prefer?
By Loraine Fick
Craving some sugary sweet cotton candy? Then reach for these grapes instead. You'll be shocked at how much they taste just like the spun stuff.
By Shaun Chavis
Nothing goes better with a cup of coffee than a sweet cupcake. But do you crave the two together or does that cup of joe actually make you hungry?
By Shaun Chavis
People are passionate about coffee, and every connoisseur has an opinion about what to do when hot coffee goes cold. Reheating coffee's complicated.
You may love the burn of food that's triple Thai hot, but do your poor taste buds?
By John Donovan
Yes, folks, tea has now joined the dubious list of products available in a spray can. Who's clamoring for this?