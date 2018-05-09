Food Science

How Do Today's Brewers Make Non-alcoholic Beer?
How Do Today's Brewers Make Non-alcoholic Beer?

Craft beer is big business. And breweries are banking on non-alcoholic beer as their new cash cow. But how do they brew beer without alcohol?

By Jennifer Walker-Journey

You Don't Want to Know How Maraschino Cherries Are Made
You Don't Want to Know How Maraschino Cherries Are Made

The expression "the cherry on top" is supposed to refer to a very good thing. You may think differently once you learn how maraschino cherries are actually made.

By Alia Hoyt

Growing Mushrooms at Home Is Easier Than You Think
Growing Mushrooms at Home Is Easier Than You Think

If you love mushrooms, why not grow them at home? It's easy if you have a mushroom growing kit.

By Muriel Vega

Here's the Truth About Coconut Sugar
Here's the Truth About Coconut Sugar

It's marketed as an alternative to refined sugar. But is coconut sugar really a healthier option?

By Sharise Cunningham

It's Easy to Grow Edible 'Shrooms in Your Kitchen
It's Easy to Grow Edible 'Shrooms in Your Kitchen

Amateur mycologists abound and do-it-yourself mushroom growing kits are all the worldwide rage today. Find out how you too can get started growing your own edible mushrooms.

By Jeremy Glass

Yes, Steak Tartare Is Safe to Eat
Yes, Steak Tartare Is Safe to Eat

It is raw beef, after all, so there's a natural tendency to shy away from eating steak tartare. But don't be afraid. You can eat it.

By Jeremy Glass

Cream of Tartar Is a Baker's Best Friend
Cream of Tartar Is a Baker's Best Friend

It's not cream. And it's not creamy. But it is handy and inexpensive, and it'll give your food 'oomph.'

By Jennifer Walker-Journey

The Scoville Scale: How Hot Is That Pepper?
The Scoville Scale: How Hot Is That Pepper?

Is that pepper too hot to handle? See where it falls on the Scoville scale.

By John Donovan

5 Sweet and Healthy Uses for Honey
5 Sweet and Healthy Uses for Honey

Honey has been used as medicine for millennia and, in this century, the old remedies seem to be holding up to science.

By Jesslyn Shields

The Maillard Reaction and the Science of Browning Foods
The Maillard Reaction and the Science of Browning Foods

The Maillard reaction is the scientific process that makes your steak (and other foods) taste and smell delicious. So, how does that work? We'll explain.

By Jeremy Glass

How Carmine, the Red Dye Made From Bugs, Makes It Into Your Food
How Carmine, the Red Dye Made From Bugs, Makes It Into Your Food

Carmine, a natural red dye also known as cochineal extract, is indeed made from the crushed bodies of the cochineal bug. And it provides the color for many of the foods we eat.

By Katie Carman

What's the Difference Between Baking Soda and Baking Powder?
What's the Difference Between Baking Soda and Baking Powder?

Baking soda and baking powder are both leavening agents, but they work differently in batters and doughs. So, in a pinch, can you substitute one for the other?

By Melanie Radzicki McManus

The Art and Science of Aging Beer
The Art and Science of Aging Beer

We know wine collectors age their wine. But what about beer? There's a movement of beer enthusiasts dabbling in aging beer, too. Do the same rules apply?

By Stephanie Vermillion

How Does String Cheese Get Stringy?
How Does String Cheese Get Stringy?

String cheese is a super popular snack with kids and adults. And it's stringiness can be a bit baffling, too.

By Meg Sparwath

What Is Sassafras and Is it Safe?
What Is Sassafras and Is it Safe?

Sassafras has a long history of culinary, medicinal and aromatic use, but safrole, a toxic compound found in its essential oils, has been banned by the FDA because of its potential carcinogenic properties.

By Michelle Konstantinovsky

What Is Citric Acid, and Is It Safe?
What Is Citric Acid, and Is It Safe?

Citric acid is added to everything from food to medicines to cleaning supplies. Although it occurs naturally, it's mostly manufactured from black mold. But does that mean we need to be worried?

By Alia Hoyt

Insect Ice Cream Could Be Coming to Your Grocery Store
Insect Ice Cream Could Be Coming to Your Grocery Store

Ice cream made with insect milk? A start-up in South Africa hopes you'll say, "Yes please!"

By Nathan Chandler

The Quest to Fix the Grocery Store Tomato
The Quest to Fix the Grocery Store Tomato

Grocery store tomatoes are all but flavorless anymore. A group of scientists is out to bring the ripe, red taste of summer back.

By Shaun Chavis

How Can You Tell if a Chicken Egg Is Fertilized?
How Can You Tell if a Chicken Egg Is Fertilized?

Female chickens lay eggs whether they've mated with a rooster or not.

By Jesslyn Shields

What's the Difference Between White and Dark Meat Turkey?
What's the Difference Between White and Dark Meat Turkey?

Which do you prefer?

By Loraine Fick

These Grapes Really Do Taste Like Cotton Candy
These Grapes Really Do Taste Like Cotton Candy

Craving some sugary sweet cotton candy? Then reach for these grapes instead. You'll be shocked at how much they taste just like the spun stuff.

By Shaun Chavis

Does Caffeine Increase — or Decrease — Appetite?
Does Caffeine Increase — or Decrease — Appetite?

Nothing goes better with a cup of coffee than a sweet cupcake. But do you crave the two together or does that cup of joe actually make you hungry?

By Shaun Chavis

Can Science Explain Why Microwaved Coffee Tastes So Terrible?
Can Science Explain Why Microwaved Coffee Tastes So Terrible?

People are passionate about coffee, and every connoisseur has an opinion about what to do when hot coffee goes cold. Reheating coffee's complicated.

By Jesslyn Shields

Can Spicy Food Really Burn Out Taste Buds?
Can Spicy Food Really Burn Out Taste Buds?

You may love the burn of food that's triple Thai hot, but do your poor taste buds?

By John Donovan

New Aerosol Tea = #TeaHeresy
New Aerosol Tea = #TeaHeresy

Yes, folks, tea has now joined the dubious list of products available in a spray can. Who's clamoring for this?

By Melanie Radzicki McManus