It's Easy to Grow Edible 'Shrooms in Your Kitchen

You've probably heard the expression "mushroomed out" or "to mushroom before your eyes." The Free Dictionary defines the word "mushroomed" as "to multiply, grow, or expand rapidly." Definitely not a coincidence, but rather an English idiom based on the assumption that all mushrooms grow with rapid speed. Untrue. In reality, most mushrooms take a bit of time to go from spore to primordial mushroom fruit body.

The second thing you should know about growing mushrooms is how easy it is to propagate your own. Mushrooms flourish in dark, humid, cool environments, which is why you might see some pop up in the corner of your basement from time to time. While mushrooms can tolerate some light and heat, the ideal growing temperature is between 63 and 68 degrees Fahrenheit (17 and 20 degrees Celsius). Next, you gotta get yourself a mushroom kit from a company like North Spore.

The brainchild of three college buddies with an admiration for all things related to the mycological world, North Spore began as a love for mushroom foraging and cultivating and grew into an obsession with all things fungi. Nate Prime, affiliate marketer and content creator, is just one of the many people at North Spore who believe in spreading spores to the masses. Lion's mane, blue oysters, pink oysters, and golden oysters are some of the mushrooms included in North Spore's Indoor Spray and Grow Kit.

"There are really only a few steps," says Prime. "Cut open the box, slice an X in the bag underneath and spray with the included spray bottle a few times per day." North Spore's grow kits keep it ridiculously simple by sending an amended sawdust block fully colonized with edible mushroom spawn. Since mushrooms thrive in humidity and a small amount of natural light, Prime suggests keeping your kit on the kitchen counter to mimic the conditions of mushrooms' natural habitat.