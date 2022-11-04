Growing Mushrooms at Home Is Easier Than You Think

" " Oyster mushrooms, like these pink oysters, are some of the easiest to grow from kits. Miriam Doerr Martin Frommherz/Shutterstock

Mushrooms reproduce by spreading their spores. The spores eventually change into mycelium, which is the mass of branched, tubular filaments of fungi. Sometimes it looks like white fluff. These are the actual colonies.

Mushroom growing kits just recreate this in a box or block that is easy to set up at home. You don't need any experience to use them. The box or block comes prefilled with the spores already colonized, so the mushrooms are ready to "fruit." You'll see your growing medium covered with it. Kits like these allow you to understand more about mushroom life cycles and what environments they like without a ton of upfront costs.

"Growing mushrooms is fairly easy," says Evan Vatave, owner of SouthernCap Mushrooms in Atlanta. "The most exciting thing about mushrooms is watching them grow. My favorite to grow is lion's mane. And of course, cooking them."

The biggest downside to kits is once the mycelium is spent, you won't get anymore mushrooms. That means you'll likely get one or two harvests, at most. Keep in mind that while it's easy to get started, not every mushroom has the same difficulty level. Some take longer to develop than others or require special care.

You also can grow mushrooms on a log outdoors, but it's a little harder. You have to find the right log and inoculate the log with mushroom spawn plugs. You drill holes in the log, insert the plugs and seal the holes. You'll get more mushrooms because logs can produce continuously for years, but they can take as long as a year to produce the first harvest.