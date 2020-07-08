The Once-banned Gooseberry Has Made a Comeback in the U.S.

Gooseberries are divided into two major groups: European (Ribes grossularia var. uva-crispa) and American (Ribes hirtellum). They are hardy fruits that thrive in cool, humid climates. Germany, Russia, Poland and Scandinavia typically grow gooseberries on large, commercial plantations, while gooseberries are often planted in smaller pick-your-own operations across the U.S. and Canada, according to Science Direct.

Gooseberries tend to grow on spiky bushes that can bear fruit for up to 20 years; home gardeners can also train the plants to grow against walls, where they'll take up less space. Hendry recommends planting gooseberries in sunny spots, and says the resilient fruit's low-maintenance requirements make it particularly attractive to home growers.

"Gooseberries need well-drained soil with plenty of organic matter such as compost added, but they don't require much feeding," Hendry says via email. "They need a balanced organic fertilizer once a year, just before they burst into growth. An annual mulch of compost or other organic matter should be sufficient."

They may be low maintenance, but you can't plant gooseberries just anywhere. Restrictions date back to a federal ban in the early 1900s, when growers realized gooseberries were intermediary hosts for the damaging white pine blister rust disease.

In 1966, the gooseberry restrictions shifted from federal ban to state-by-state jurisdictions. Now, most states welcome gooseberries with open arms, but some states like Maine still have restrictions. White pine is integral to the state's economy, therefore the "sale, transportation and possession of Ribes spp. [gooseberries and currants] Is illegal throughout most of Maine," according to Maine's state government.

While laws change regularly, this list from The Greener Grass Farm highlights state-by-state legality. The Agricultural Marketing Resource Center also recommends calling your local extension office to confirm.

" " Red gooseberries like these have more sugar than green ones and are tastier for raw snacking. bewolf design/Getty Images