Heart of Palm Is Totally Delicious, Underrated and Much Better Fresh

Simply put: Heart of palm comes from palm trees. The heart is harvested by removing the palm crown at the top of the tree, which consists of tender shoots in the shape of white cylinders.

Crowell says that there are several edible components to their Hawaiian heart of palm, each with its own taste and texture. First is the base, or bottom part of the heart, which is 100 percent edible and usable without any modification at all.

" " The heart of the jucara palm (Euterpe edulis) is considered one of the best, but harvesting the heart kills the tree and overexploitation has caused its extinction in may places. João Medeiros /Flickr (CC BY 2.0)

The second part is the stem, which is covered with an outer sheath of leaves. This sheath remains on the heart after harvest to keep the palm hearts fresh during shipping, but it must be removed by slicing lengthwise with a knife before eating. Underneath the sheath, you'll find the famed palm heart. The young, tender leaves at the top of the plant can also be eaten.

Many wild palms, such as the jucara palm, are single-stem trees, which require the tree's destruction in order to harvest the hearts. Brazil and Florida both went through a period of overharvesting, but Florida law now designates the cabbage palm a "protected species," though it still permits some harvesting. Today, many palm trees bred for commercial use are multi-stemmed, and growers can harvest the palms sustainably without killing the tree

At Wailea, they harvest palm hearts year-round depending on demand. "We grow in deep rich volcanic soil [that's] well drained," says Crowell. On average, it takes two years for a palm plant to grow from seed to harvest. They harvest all their produce by hand, which comes from the spineless peach palm (bactris gasipaes).

"We don't kill the tree. We harvest [each palm for] 6-9 months." After that time, the "new plants are ready to harvest again," says Crowell. "We have 20-year-old fields that still produce sustainably."