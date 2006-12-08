Ultimate Guide to Vinegar

" " Many different types of ingredients can go into vinegar, including grapes. ©2006 Publications International, Ltd.

With a splash here or a half-cup there, vinegar adds zing and zest to your cooking and brings out the flavors of other foods. No kitchen pantry is complete without at least a few different types of this flavor-enhancer. Vinegar is a must-have ingredient for vinaigrettes, marinades, food preservation, or any recipe that needs a little extra kick.

You'll be astounded at all the things this seemingly simple condiment can do. In the following pages, you'll read all about how vinegar works and learn how to maximize this essential ingredient in your kitchen. Here's what we'll cover:

Advertisement