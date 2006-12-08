Ultimate Guide to Vinegar

With a splash here or a half-cup there, vinegar adds zing and zest to your cooking and brings out the flavors of other foods. No kitchen pantry is complete without at least a few different types of this flavor-enhancer. Vinegar is a must-have ingredient for vinaigrettes, marinades, food preservation, or any recipe that needs a little extra kick.
You'll be astounded at all the things this seemingly simple condiment can do. In the following pages, you'll read all about how vinegar works and learn how to maximize this essential ingredient in your kitchen. Here's what we'll cover:
- Types of Vinegar: If you think apple cider vinegar is exotic, you're in for a pleasant surprise. Vinegar comes in a wealth of flavors to complement different cuisines from around the world. This page will introduce you to the most popular flavors of vinegar, teach you which countries they come from, and help you pair them with foods that bring out their subtle flavors.
- How to Make Your Own Vinegar: Get your creative juices flowing by reading about the process of making your own vinegar. Find out what basic equipment you need to create this condiment in your own kitchen. Learn how to add fruits and spices for innovative flavor combinations, creating a delicious seasoning for salads or an ideal gift for your favorite gourmet.
- Uses for Vinegar in the Kitchen: For centuries, vinegar has been used not only to add zest to vegetables, but also to solve common household problems. Learn how this simple, inexpensive substance can clean your kitchen, spruce up your meals, and get rid of persistent smells. This affordable, nontoxic cleanser has a variety of practical applications that will surprise you.