Huckleberry vs. Blueberry: Comparing Small, Tart, Sweet Berries

They're Related, But Not the Same

Huckleberries and blueberries both belong to the Ericaceae family, and most fall within the Vaccinium genus. Vaccinium membranaceum represents one of the most widely foraged black huckleberries. The red huckleberry, another variety, thrives in coastal forests and carries a more acidic punch.

Blueberries, whether wild or cultivated, stay comfortably within the Vaccinium genus. These dark berries may look similar, but they differ significantly in texture, growth pattern, and flavor.

Most blueberry species thrive in acidic soil, making them well-suited to northern climates. As flowering plants, both produce berries that ripen in summer and serve as key components in forest ecosystems.