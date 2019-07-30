Jackfruit Is a Stinky, but Otherwise, Perfect Fruit

Jackfruit's name most likely came from the Portuguese who called it, "jaca," which was derived from "chakka pazham" the name used in southern India. Regardless of the name, jackfruit definitely isn't one of nature's prettiest fruits, though its tree is the largest fruit tree in the world. The fruit itself is also huge — it can weigh up to 80 pounds (36 kilograms) and grow to 36 inches (91 centimeters) long. However, the average fruit weighs about 10 to 25 pounds (4.5 to 11 kilograms).

As a crop, jackfruit is fairly easy to grow. One tree can produce up to 3 tons (2.7 metric tons) of food per year. Jackfruit grows best in tropical places like Africa, Brazil and South Florida, and can survive in some subtropical places such as the Japanese island of Okinawa.

Its spiky skin is yellowish and inedible, while its interior consists of fleshy, but not super-juicy, bulbs that join around a smooth seed. This flesh is dense and sweet, though it has a bad reputation for its sickly smell, especially when ripe. "It's kind of a cloyingly sweet smell," Love says. "It's just one of those things that some people love and some people hate, like durian." (By the way, despite often being confused for the same fruit, the two aren't even closely related.) It's often this smell — or its slimy texture — that puts people off.

" " The flesh of a ripe jackfruit is notorious for its incredibly stinky odor. Wikimedia Commons