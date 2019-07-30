Jackfruit Is a Stinky, but Otherwise, Perfect Fruit

Roman author Pliny the Elder was a fan of it. So were Chinese traders. There are even festivals in India dedicated to it. Now, more and more people in the U.S. are chowing down on the sweet, yellow flesh of jackfruit.
Jackfruit (Artocarpus heterophyllus) is a species of tree in the fig, mulberry and breadfruit family. Though there are more than 300 types of jackfruit in the world, the original jackfruit comes from India, says Ken Love, executive director of the nonprofit Hawaii Tropical Fruit Growers. Love, a farmer in Kona, Hawaii, has grown jackfruit for three decades. "[India is] the center of biodiversity of jackfruit," he says.
From there, the fruit spread throughout southeast Asia, the East Indies, the Philippines, Thailand, Malaysia and Indonesia. But what's so special about this fruit?