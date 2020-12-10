How Latkes Became Hanukkah's Favorite Food

According to Kritzer, it's a perfect mix of crispy and fluffy. "It's shredded potatoes and the best latkes are super crispy on the outside, so you bite in and get this crunchy texture, but then in the middle it's soft and fluffy," she says. "The flavor is potato, really just salty in a good way, maybe a little hint of onion. It's really just a nice fried, crispy soft potato with a little salt."

This, of course, is the simple and traditional latke. As a cookbook author and food blogger, Kritzer gets creative with her latkes, too. "One of my favorite toppings is just a little bit of cream cheese and lox, and then some other bagel toppings like an everything-bagel spice or some red onion," she says. "I've also done a latkes eggs Benedict for breakfast, and then recently I just did fried-pickles latkes, and I was really into that."

The latke recipe may be straightforward, but that doesn't mean all latkes are the same. Kritzer says her grandma's go-to recipe calls for russet potatoes. "They're the starchiest. They're cheap, and I think they make the best latkes," she says. "She would also use some grated with onion, and would grate it with the potato, which helps keep them from browning."

Kritzer also adapted the family recipe with her own experimentations. One trick — repurposing starch — is now her go-to for ultimate crispiness.

"One thing I do now that I didn't do growing up is I save the starch from the potatoes while shredding them," she says. "I'll put them in a bowl of ice water and I squeeze all the liquid, then let the water sit for about 10 minutes. Then when you drain off the water on the bottom, there's this white starch, which is actually potato starch. I add that back to my latkes, which helps them stay crispy."

" " Latkes have roots that connect them to Hanukkah dating back to the 14th century. Lisa J Goodman/Getty Images

Now That's Interesting Taste is most commonly associated with latkes, but according to Kritzer, that's not the only sense these starchy treats engage. "One thing I always remember, for better or for worse, is the smell of latkes," Kritzer says. "They stink up your entire house. I love it, but some people hate it because it smells like potatoes for weeks!"

