Why You'll Go Bananas for Mangosteens

By: Alia Hoyt  |  Updated: Feb 22, 2021
Mangosteens
Mangosteens are purple on the outside but white on the inside. They are eaten raw or made into smoothies or jellies. Carlina Teteris/Getty Images

Unless you've traveled through Asia, there's a good chance you've never laid eyes on, or even heard of, the mangosteen. The purple fruit sports a thick rind that some people find difficult to penetrate, but the creamy pulp inside is apparently oh-so-worth it. That's probably why it's commonly known as the "Queen of Fruit."

"Mangosteens are easily my favorite fruit of all time!" Jessica Randhawa, head chef and recipe developer for The Forked Spoon says via email. She and her husband first encountered mangosteen while trekking around Thailand a decade ago. "The flavor of the white fruit inside the thick purple skin is incredibly rich," she recalls. "We ended up eating a lot of mangosteen that day and every time we came across them thereafter during our travels."

Indeed, the mangosteen probably tastes like nothing you've ever sampled before. "The flavor is said to be light and citrusy, sweet with a slight sourness," emails Christian Miller, DPM, an extension agent with the University of Florida's Institute of Food and Agricultural Science. "Others have described it as tasting like a combination of strawberry, peach and vanilla with the texture of a lychee but not as firm."

Contents
  1. Where the Mangosteen Is Grown
  2. Health Benefits of Mangosteens
  3. A Beautiful, Once-Banned Treat

Where the Mangosteen Is Grown

Mangosteens (Garcinia mangostana) are grown almost exclusively in Southeast Asia, as they're extremely picky about climate and growing conditions. The tropical fruit tree grows slowly and is easily damaged when temps dip below 40 degrees Fahrenheit (4.4 degrees Celsius), which is why most efforts to produce it outside of Asia are unsuccessful.

"Mangosteen is notoriously difficult to grow," says Miller. "Mangosteen trees grow best in soils that are well drained, slightly acidic and have plenty of organic material. Young trees are sensitive to direct sunlight and grow slowly. They are most often sickly in appearance, developing cholorisis (yellowing) and necrosis (browning) of the leaves and frequently death of the plant. Tree roots are also sensitive to wind stress and excessive salts from inorganic fertilizers."

As a result, the vast majority of mangosteens are produced where the climate is ideal, although Miller notes that small-scale production can be found in other tropical locations like Cuba, Jamaica, Panama, Honduras and Costa Rica.

Health Benefits of Mangosteens

While the taste is refreshing, the real magic of a mangosteen lies in its purported benefits. The fruit contains significant levels of calcium and Vitamin C, as well as naturally occurring organic compounds called xanthones, which Miller notes have anti-allergic and anti-inflammatory properties. "Traditional cultures also use the rind to cure diarrhea, make soap and shampoo, and the tree's hard wood is suitable as lumber," he adds.

To date, research hasn't fully validated the claims that eating mangosteens can reduce inflammation in people with arthritis. But eating the fruit certainly doesn't cause any harm either, so people with body inflammation may wish to give it a try.

A Beautiful, Once-Banned Treat

That's provided they can get their hands on the fruit, as mangosteen can be difficult to find in fresh form in the U.S. Until 2007, fresh mangosteen was banned in the U.S., because of fears that fresh fruits could harbor the highly destructive Asian fruit fly.

While it's no longer banned in the U.S., it's still not something you find at your local grocery. Asian food markets or large farmers markers that carry a diverse selection of fruits are the most likely places to carry fresh mangosteen. Today, mangosteen grown in Asia has to be irradiated to rid the fruit of Asian fruit flies before it's imported to the U.S. This extra step contributes to a high price tag. If you have no luck finding it fresh, look for it in canned, preserved or beverage form.

Originally Published: May 27, 2020

Mangosteen FAQ

What does mangosteen taste like?
Apparently, it doesn't taste like anything else. It's light and citrusy, mostly sweet with a slight sourness. Some people have described it as a combination of strawberry, peach, and vanilla.
Where do mangosteens grow?
Mangosteens are grown exclusively in Southeast Asia, in large part because the fruit is picky about growing climate and conditions. It's difficult to grow and is damaged if the temperature drops below 40 degrees Fahrenheit (4.4 degrees Celsius).
How long does it take for a mangosteen tree to bear fruit?
Seedling mangosteen trees typically take 8 to 15 years before bearing any fruit. Once they're fruiting, a tree can yield upwards of 1,000 mangosteens a season, but the plants tend to only produce good crops every two years.
What are the health benefits of mangosteen?
This fruit has high levels of calcium and Vitamin C, as well as compounds that have anti-allergic and anti-inflammatory properties. Traditional cultures in Asia have also used the rind to cure diarrhea.
Why is mangosteen so expensive?
It's not a common fruit and can't be grown anywhere in the U.S., driving up the price. But one of the big factors that contribute to the cost is the process the fruit goes through to rid it of Asian fruit flies before it's imported.
Is mangosteen banned in the U.S.?
It's not anymore, but it is still really hard to find in the U.S. Up until 2007, fresh mangosteen was banned due to fears that they might introduce the highly destructive Asian fruit fly.
