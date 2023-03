There's nothing like meat on the grill to make mealtime a summer recreational activity. The griller at your house may not think he's into performance art, but stand back and you're likely to see real showmanship at work.

Be the envy of your neighborhood by expanding your grilling repertoire. Beyond burgers and brats, try grilling your veggies like corn on the cob and even using the warm grill for a few dessert options this year. We love outdoor cooking, not just because al fresco food seems to taste better, but because it keeps the heat and mess out of the kitchen, too.

