From setting the table to serving the meal, we've got all the bases covered. Check out the articles in this section for tips and tricks to help you create the perfect menu for any occasion.

10 Alternatives to Expensive Ingredients

 10 Budget Busters on Everyday Restaurant Menus

 10 Creative Ways to Use Banana Peppers

 Who Created the First Macaroni and Cheese?

 Top 10 Favorite Cheesy Dishes

 10 Regional Foods You've Never Heard Of

 Why Restaurants Are So Loud These Days

 How to Order Off the Menu

 10 Things Your Barista Doesn't Want You to Know

 10 Dinner Party Themes Your Guests Will Love

 5 Dinner Party Cooking Games

 5 Dinner Party Table Setting Ideas

 Home Made Simple Recipes

 Great Traditional Brunch Foods

 5 Best Food and Drink Pairings

 5 Italian Dishes Kids Can Make

 5 Tips for Making the Perfect Panna Cotta

 Should you use mascarpone or ricotta for cannoli?

 Spread Holiday Cheer With a Good Mulled Beer

 What Is Candy Corn and How Is It Made?

 Cuneiform Cookies Just in Time for the Holidays!

 4 Fall Harvest Winery Dinner Party Ideas

 Jim Deliman's Carrot Saffron Soup

 Our Easy Guide for Prepping Pumpkin

Spread Holiday Cheer With a Good Mulled Beer
Forget mulled wine. This year stay warm with the spicy flavor of mulled beer!

By Stephanie Vermillion

What Is Candy Corn and How Is It Made?
Every Halloween, bags of triangle-shaped, yellow, orange and white candies fill trick-or-treat bags all over the U.S. But what exactly is candy corn?

By Stephanie Watson & Kathryn Whitbourne

Why Restaurants Are So Loud These Days
The volume in many restaurants has gone up a lot. And the reason is mainly financial.

By Alia Hoyt

Cuneiform Cookies Just in Time for the Holidays!
Tired of those same old sugar cookies pressed into the same old snowman shape? Why not do some old-school baking this year? As in Sumerian old school.

By Kate Kershner

Why Turkey Fryers Explode
Thanksgiving Day is No. 1 for cooking fire accidents, and turkey fryers are a big part of the problem. Here's why, scientifically speaking.

By Kathryn Whitbourne

5 Italian Dishes Kids Can Make
Kids are more likely to eat food they've helped to prepare. And they love pizza and pasta. With that in mind, we've come up with five Italian-inspired dishes that even the littlest ones can have a hand in making.

By Laurie L. Dove

5 Tips for Making the Perfect Panna Cotta
Panna cotta may seem like a fancy dessert, but it's actually quite simple to make. And with these five tips, your Italian desserts will come out just right -- every time.

By Maria Trimarchi

Should you use mascarpone or ricotta for cannoli?
It's a flaky pastry tube with a creamy delicious filling. But what's that filling supposed to be made of, and is there room to experiment?

By Maria Trimarchi

Jim Deliman's Carrot Saffron Soup
Here is a delightful dish for a Fall harvest dinner party; Jim Deliman's carrot saffron soup recipe. Learn how to make Jim Deliman's carrot saffron soup.

4 Fall Harvest Winery Dinner Party Ideas
We have four great ideas for entertaining with a Fall harvest winery dinner party. Learn our 4 Fall harvest winery dinner party ideas here.

10 Thanksgiving Sides No One Cares About
Thanksgiving is just as much about the sides as it is about the turkey, but many of the traditional holiday favorites are less than popular. Save yourself from ample amounts of unwanted leftovers by nixing these sides from your Turkey Day table.

By Jill Jaracz

Thanksgiving for Two: Your Perfect Menu
Thanksgiving is normally a holiday filled with numerous guests, ample amounts of food and more than a little family drama. But when there's just two of you on Turkey Day, you have to plan things a little differently.

By Chris Obenschain

10 International Dishes for Your Thanksgiving Spread
Turkey and stuffing are traditional for Thanksgiving, but they're not the only things to serve. Try mixing it up this year with some unexpected international cuisine, too.

By Alia Hoyt

Our Easy Guide for Prepping Pumpkin
This fall, don't just carve your pumpkin, cook it and puree it to get that homemade pumpkin flavor in your favorite fall dish.

By Emilie Sennebogen

Holiday Hostess Recipes
From trick or treat candy bar cupcakes to Greek stuffing, the Holiday Hostesses have you covered with their delicious holiday recipes.

By TLC

10 Alternatives to Expensive Ingredients
Some recipes are easy to improvise, while others require an exact set of ingredients to turn out. But sometimes you don't have the funds to include that one ridiculously overpriced additive. Don't worry; we have the alternatives you're looking for.

By Jill Jaracz

10 Budget Busters on Everyday Restaurant Menus
Quick, which is the best deal on the menu: the roast chicken, the Caesar salad or the filet mignon? The answer might surprise you.

By Kim Williamson

10 Delicious Uses for Canned Beans
If you think beans are just a side dish, you don't know beans! Try some of these ideas for incorporating nutritious, quick-fixing canned beans into everything from party dips to desserts.

By Heather Kolich

10 Frugal School Lunch Ideas
Has your kid uttered the immortal words, "Not baloney sandwiches again"? Well, what's a mom on a budget to do? Try one of these new school lunch ideas, of course!

By Caitlin Uttley

10 Great Casseroles on a Budget
Casseroles serve crowds, cook inexpensively and clean up in a jiffy. But can you make budget casseroles without sacrificing flavor?

By Julia Layton

10 Low-budget Uses for Corn
Whether you serve it on the cob or as part of a larger dish, corn is both cheap and delicious. It's no wonder that the tasty vegetable is so popular with budget-minded eaters who don't want to sacrifice flavor for cost!

By Alia Hoyt

10 Party Food Ideas on a Budget
Times are tough, but the party must go on. These ideas for economical party fare let the good times roll without sinking your budget.

By Heather Kolich

10 Reasons You Should Host a Potluck
You love to entertain, but who has time for all that cooking, decorating and cleaning? Luckily, you can solve all those problems with one word: potluck.

By Linda C. Brinson

10 Creative Ways to Use Banana Peppers
Do you have a bushel of banana peppers from your garden, and nothing to do with them? Never fear. We have ways to use them all.

By Debra Ronca & Shaun Chavis

5 Frugal Gourmet Recipes
If gourmet meals seem out of reach because of your budget, it's time to change the way you think about high-end food. Savvy chefs know that frugal gourmet cuisine lies in fresh ingredients and a sense of creativity in the kitchen.

By Bambi Turner