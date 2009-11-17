Seasonal Menus

Seasonal foods bring a variety of fruits, vegetables and meats to the table. Warm up this winter with a mug of hot apple cider and discover everything from terrific fall foods to refreshing summer recipes with the help of these seasonal menus.

Jim Deliman's Carrot Saffron Soup
Here is a delightful dish for a Fall harvest dinner party; Jim Deliman's carrot saffron soup recipe. Learn how to make Jim Deliman's carrot saffron soup.

4 Fall Harvest Winery Dinner Party Ideas
We have four great ideas for entertaining with a Fall harvest winery dinner party. Learn our 4 Fall harvest winery dinner party ideas here.

Our Easy Guide for Prepping Pumpkin
This fall, don't just carve your pumpkin, cook it and puree it to get that homemade pumpkin flavor in your favorite fall dish.

By Emilie Sennebogen

10 International Dishes Perfect for Summer
When it's summertime, you don't want your meals to sit too heavily. You want to cool down with something refreshing. Think outside the box (and the country) with 10 delicious international dishes.

By Christine Venzon

Kick Off Cook Off Recipes
TLC's six-part series KICK OFF COOK OFF, a new cooking competition that slams together America's two favorite pastimes: football and cooking! Try out these recipes from the show.

10 Foods that Are in Season in the Fall
If autumn has you lamenting the end of summer's sweet corn and sun-warmed peaches, take heart. Hardy and slow-growing, fall crops come into their own just as summer fruits and vegetables are packing it in.

By Christine Venzon

BBQ Pitmasters Recipes
Are your grillin' skills hot, blazin' or smokin' good? Put your bbq and grilling skills to the test and try these recipes from the pros of TLC's hit show BBQ Pitmasters.

10 No-cook Dinners for Summer
When summer rolls along, who wants to cook dinner in front of a hot stove and then wash a bunch of messy pots and pans? We have a few dishes that are fresh, cool and easy to throw together.

By Bambi Turner & Heather Kolich

10 Coolest Summer Foods
During the dog days of summer, warm, winter meals just won't do. When the mercury starts to approach the red line, these hot season favorites will be a hit around the pool, out on the patio or under a beach umbrella.

By Sara Elliott

Top 10 Picnic Foods
If you're planning a walk to the park, afternoon on the beach or scenic drive, take along a few classic picnic foods that will satisfy your discriminating palate while celebrating the luxury of eating in the open air.

By Sara Elliott

10 Winter Vegetables Grilled to Perfection
Firing up your grill can melt away the winter blues and bring back memories of summertime cookouts. But instead of roasting hot dogs over the coals, try grilling your favorite veggies for an intense, smoky flavor and nutritious boost.

By Bambi Turner

Winter Grilling 101
Winter grilling has caught on in a big way, and part of the fun, or challenge, may be just braving the elements -- or at least the frosty back patio. Food just seems to taste better when you put a fire under it, so don't let a snow ruin a good thing.

By Sara Elliott

10 Warming Winter Meals
For cooks, winter is often a time to resurrect favorite seasonal recipes that warm and comfort. These 10 meals will chase away the chill, taste amazing and keep the calorie count down, too.

By Echo Surina

10 Ways to Use Canned Pumpkin (Besides in a Pie)
Pumpkin pie is so much a part of our American heritage that other uses for this nutrient-rich fruit tend to get overlooked. But canned pumpkin can be enjoyed in many other recipes, from smoothies and cakes soups to cocktails.

By Alison Cooper & Kathy Price-Robinson

How to Make Apple Cider
Apple cider conjures up images of hayrides through colorful leaves and the scent of wood-burning stoves. And while it's readily available year-round in stores, you can whip up your own batch, too.

By Emilie Sennebogen

How to Have a Picnic
There's nothing better than relaxing outside on the first warm day of the year. You don't need any better excuse for a picnic than a sunny day and a few friends.

By Eleanor Duse

Ultimate Guide to Campfire Cooking
Did you know that you can cook cake inside an orange peel and a casserole inside a coffee can? Just two of the many ways you can make meals over a campfire.

By Rosalind Jackson

Cooking with Seasonal Foods
Even though fresh is usually favored when it comes to seasonal eating, sometimes it's just not possible, and in those cases, it is most certainly a good alternative to hit the grocery store. Find tips on cooking with seasonal foods and learn about canned vs. frozen.

By the Editors of Easy Home Cooking Magazine