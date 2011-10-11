5 Low-cost Foods That Are Full of Vitamins

If you've been to the grocery store lately, you know it's getting harder and harder to eat healthy on a budget. With food prices on their way up, nutrition is starting to seem like something of a luxury.

We all need certain vitamins, minerals and other nutrients for good health, and if you know where to look, they're actually not that hard to come by on the cheap. Whole foods like fruits, vegetables, nuts and beans can supply dozens of nutrients, including the all-important vitamins that keep us going strong, for a very manageable cost.

Advertisement

Not all whole foods are affordable these days, of course, but some are still very much within reach. Here, we've git five of the foods that give you a very large supply of vitamins for a very small supply of cash.

Up first, buy a bag for a buck ...